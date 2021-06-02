Brazil has installed 1 GW of new PV capacity in the past month alone. The distributed-generation solar segment and bilateral PPAs for large-scale PV plants are driving the market.From pv magazine LatAm ABSOLAR, a PV industry association in Brazil, reported this week that the country has added another gigawatt of solar over the past two months, pushing it past the 9 GW mark for cumulative operational PV capacity. Strong growth in the distributed-generation PV segment is driving the market, along with a growing number of bilateral power purchase agreements (PPAs) for large-scale solar plants. Separately, ...

