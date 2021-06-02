Nasdaq Tallinn: Ellex Raidla has been granted the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Tallinn First North market

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-02 10:52 CEST -- The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn AS has decided to grant Ellex Raidla Advokaadibüroo OÜ the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North (MTF - Multilateral Trading Facility) market operated by Nasdaq Tallinn, as of today, June 2nd, 2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.