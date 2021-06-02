Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
WKN: A2P8CK ISIN: AU0000094252 
Berlin
02.06.21
08:08 Uhr
0,184 Euro
+0,000
+0,11 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2021 | 10:53
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: Ellex Raidla has been granted the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Tallinn First North market

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-02 10:52 CEST --




The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn AS has decided to grant Ellex Raidla
Advokaadibüroo OÜ the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North (MTF -
Multilateral Trading Facility) market operated by Nasdaq Tallinn, as of today,
June 2nd, 2021. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
