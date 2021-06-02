Nasdaq Tallinn: Ellex Raidla has been granted the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Tallinn First North market

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-02 10:52 CEST -- The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn AS has decided to grant Ellex Raidla Advokaadibüroo OÜ the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North (MTF - Multilateral Trading Facility) market operated by Nasdaq Tallinn, as of today, June 2nd, 2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
NOVA EYE MEDICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de