Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock! Handlungsbedarf: Zweiter großer Durchbruch in Folge…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
02.06.21
08:05 Uhr
6,000 Euro
+0,150
+2,56 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.06.2021 | 11:04
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Section 45(5) Notice

AECI Limited - Section 45(5) Notice

PR Newswire

London, June 2

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

SECTION 45(5) NOTICE IN TERMS OF THE COMPANIES ACT

Notice is hereby given in accordance with section 45(5) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 (the Companies Act) that pursuant to the authority granted to the Board of Directors of AECI (the Board) by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2021, the Board has adopted a resolution to authorise and empower the Company to provide any direct or indirect financial assistance to any company or other legal entity which is related or inter-related to the Company.

The Board is satisfied that the Company will satisfy the solvency and liquidity test immediately after providing financial assistance as contemplated in section 45(3) of the Companies Act, provided that the aggregate amount of such financial assistance during the 12-month period ending 25 May 2022 shall not exceed R3 800 million, and that the terms under which the financial assistance is proposed to be given are fair and reasonable to the Company.

Woodmead, Sandton

2 June 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

AECI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.