St Mark Homes Plc - Notice of AGM

2 June 2020

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Notice of AGM

St Mark Homes (AQSE: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South of England, confirms that it will hold its Annual General Meeting at 10.30 am at 1 Railshead Road, Old Isleworth, St Margarets TW7 7EP on 29 June 2021.

The Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy have now been posted to shareholders.

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: