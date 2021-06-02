Nasdaq Vilnius: Invitation to CEO Meets Investor event (recording available!)

Nasdaq Baltic kindly invites you to its traditional event CEO Meets Investor, which is going to take place on June 3rd (Thursday) from 10:00 until 12:05 (EET). On the agenda: 10.00-10.25 Ignitis grupe Darius Maikštenas, CEO 10.25-10.50 NEO Finance Aleksejus Loskutovas, CEO 10.50-11.15 K2 LT Bernardas Vilkelis, CEO 11.15-11.40 DelfinGroup Didzis Admidinš, CEO 11.40-12.05 Telia Lietuva Dan Strömberg, CEO Moderator of the event is Vytautas Plunksnis, Chairman of the Board of Investors Association in Lithuania. The event is aimed at introducing currently and potentially listed companies to investors, providing them with an opportunity to meet CEOs of various companies, ask questions and hear first-hand information. The event is designed for active and potential investors who are interested in investing in securities, for financial analysts, finance brokers, investment fund managers, market participants, journalists and other stakeholders. REGISTER HERE Participation is free of charge. The recording of Day 1 of CEO Meets Investor is AVAILABLE HERE! Nasdaq Vilnius +370 5 253 1400 vilnius@nasdaq.com www.nasdaqbaltic.com For more information about Nasdaq Privacy Policy, please consult http://business.nasdaq.com/privacy-statement