02.06.2021 | 11:41
Nasdaq Vilnius: Invitation to CEO Meets Investor event (recording available!)

Nasdaq Baltic kindly invites you to its traditional event CEO Meets Investor,
which is going to take place on June 3rd (Thursday) from 10:00 until 12:05
(EET). 

On the agenda:

10.00-10.25 Ignitis grupe
Darius Maikštenas, CEO

10.25-10.50 NEO Finance
Aleksejus Loskutovas, CEO

10.50-11.15 K2 LT
Bernardas Vilkelis, CEO

11.15-11.40 DelfinGroup
Didzis Admidinš, CEO

11.40-12.05 Telia Lietuva 
Dan Strömberg, CEO

Moderator of the event is Vytautas Plunksnis, Chairman of the Board of
Investors Association in Lithuania. 

The event is aimed at introducing currently and potentially listed companies to
investors, providing them with an opportunity to meet CEOs of various
companies, ask questions and hear first-hand information. The event is designed
for active and potential investors who are interested in investing in
securities, for financial analysts, finance brokers, investment fund managers,
market participants, journalists and other stakeholders. 

REGISTER HERE

Participation is free of charge.



The recording of Day 1 of CEO Meets Investor is AVAILABLE HERE!



Nasdaq Vilnius
+370 5 253 1400
vilnius@nasdaq.com
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

For more information about Nasdaq Privacy Policy, please consult 
http://business.nasdaq.com/privacy-statement
