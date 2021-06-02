Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 02, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 174287) RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 267,574 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with the old V-shares of Raisio Oyj as of June 03, 2021. Identifiers of Raisio Oyj's share: Trading code:RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 30,997,816 Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 134,151,214 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260