DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons
EDIP performance shares 2021-2023 award
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that, on 1 June 2021, conditional performance share awards (the "Awards") were made under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The Awards were made in accordance with the directors' remuneration policy (the "Policy") which was approved by shareholders on 27 May 2020 and as provided for in the 2020 directors' remuneration report approved by shareholders on 12 May 2021.
Level of award
The Committee retains absolute discretion to adjust the formulaic outcome at the time of vesting of the Awards should it not reflect the shareholder experience over the performance period or be otherwise inconsistent with the size of the Award.
Performance conditions
Number of shares subject to award
Name Award
These awards will vest in three years and in proportion to the outcomes measured through the performance scorecard, with a holding period that requires the shares to be retained for a further three years.
