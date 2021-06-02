Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. Was the First to Present in This Real-Time, Interactive Presentation at The Emerging Growth Conference. This Live Webcast Was Later Reported and Covered by The Major Media in Taiwan, Including Google News, Yahoo New

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was the first to present in this real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) presented at the Emerging Growth Conference last May 26, 2021 @ 9AM EST, connects with new frontier trade partners through this Growth Forum. This live webcast was later reported and covered by the major media in Taiwan, including Google news, Yahoo news, SinaNews, CNNews.

This special forum is participated by pioneering US listed companies from a wide-range of growth areas to introduce and present their companies, their exciting and advanced products and services to over 10,000 business leaders from all around the world, including chambers of commerce, individual and institutional investors, trade representatives, economic development agencies, as well as investment consultants and market analysts joining the ECG live web forum. This unique exposure gives SUIC an exceptional business opportunity to reach its target qualified investors.

SUIC was arranged to be the first presenter at the recent EGC live webcast, receiving high honor and jump-starting this exclusive live conference on an optimistic note, in which SUIC highlighted its important role in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sphere, which is relentless and unstoppable in its development.

SUIC is certain of the inevitable success of the SUIC DeFi solutions and apps that will bring relief to the woes of the global cash flow service markets, creating a stunning new era of FinTech for All.

"The cash flow management market is s projected to grow from USD 369 million in 2020 to USD 1,170 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.9% during the forecast period. There has been an increasing adoption of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), data analytics, and business intelligence. These technologies help in improving the efficiency of cash flow management. Cash flow management is important to maintain liquidity of a business and thus contributing to the growth of the business." (Source: MarketsandMarkets Research Private Ltd.)

Please view the SUIC's recorded EGC live conference webcast last May 26, 2021 on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIXLbYoaeR0

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company, USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

