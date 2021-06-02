Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - GEMXX Corporation, f/k/a BrainyBrawn, Inc. (OTC PINK: GEMZ) $GEMZ gives update on corporate activities and status of going Pink Current.

"The Company and team have been working very diligently over the last 3 weeks to get all the filings, disclosures and corporate information updated and filed on OTC Markets. We are pleased with the progress and expect to achieve Pink Current status soon." stated Jay Maull, CEO of GEMXX Corporation.

The Company is highlighting recent achievements.

First, the company has been working hard with our financial team to get all the financials, disclosures, and corporate information updated and posted to OTC Markets, OTCIQ. We have satisfied all the requirements to achieve Pink Current status. The Company has also posted an Attorney Option Letter with respect to our posted disclosure statements and financials. We hope to achieve our goal of OTC: Pink Current Status in the near future and will keep shareholder apprised of any further progress.



Second, AS of May 27th, 2021, the trading symbol has changed over to GEMZ. This new symbol better represents the company, the business, and products that the company mines, manufactures, and sells.

Third, The Company believes that it needs to be in good standing for it to provide shareholder value. The more transparent that the company is with financials and its business plan, the better confidence it brings for the investors. The company aims to have long term investors. The business plan permits growth in shareholder value, and the Company is not stopping at Pink Current. "We are excited about getting OTCIQ access. The Company has not had this in many years, we are emancipating from this so that we can provide new vigor to the Company" commented Jay Mall, CEO.

Fourth, the Company's business strategy is simple, GROWTH. To meet current wholesale demands GEMXX must grow, and due to this demand, our business plan has expanded to encompass a more aggressive growth strategy focused on the profitable direct to consumer revenue model of distribution and sales. Management's strategy of growth through acquisitions of other mining companies and new mining opportunities will bolster current revenue streams and offer more and new product lines of gemstones and related products such as gold and silver. Management is always looking for bulk purchasing opportunities of raw materials that we currently use to lower costs of goods sold and increase profits.

ABOUT GEMXX CORPORATION

GEMXX is vertically integrated from gemstone and mineral extraction through worldwide wholesale and retail jewelry distribution. GEMXX controls the entire value-chain of activities from mining rough Ammolite to Ammolite gem production to Ammolite jewelry manufacturing to delivering a finished Ammolite jewelry product to wholesalers and consumers globally. Controlling the entire value-chain ensures maximum control of the company's product, product development, quality control and profits. GEMXX has over 160 years of combined Ammolite management, operations, and sales experience. Our in-house experience covers every aspect of the Ammolite business from source to sale and will ensure the Company takes advantage of opportunities and avoids industry pitfalls.

