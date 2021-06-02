The launch of The SolarWinds Query Report 2021: Database Priorities and Pitfalls reveals increasing complexity in managing database performance, mounting pressure for tech pros

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today expanded its comprehensive database performance management portfolio with the launch of SolarWinds Database Insights for SQL Server. Uniting the features and functionality of the award-winning SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer (DPA) and SolarWinds SQL Sentry (the flagship product of SentryOne), into a new, single licensed product, Database Insights for SQL Server provides the in-depth performance and environmental data teams need to optimize the performance of Microsoft SQL Server and other leading database platforms running on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments.

Database Insights for SQL Server combines DPA's database anomaly detection capabilities powered by machine learning with the SQL Sentry detailed performance information, helping pinpoint problems, speed time to resolution, and prevent them from reoccurring. It delivers relevant, actionable metrics to help data professionals monitor, view, and report on Microsoft SQL Server databases regardless of where they reside, monitor overall performance with the ability to drill deep into database and OS internals, and customize performance dashboards to stakeholders' needs. Further, Database Insights extends beyond SQL Server to provide some of the broadest database coverage available in the industry, managing the performance of more than 20 database platforms, from on-premises to in the cloud.

"Data, and database growth, is exponential," said Rohini Kasturi, EVP, Chief Product Officer at SolarWinds. "With this added growth comes added complexity, making it difficult to find resolutions when problems arise. And if this wasn't difficult enough, hybrid environments make performance monitoring harder than ever. Adding Database Insights for SQL Server strengthens our database performance management offering for customers who rely not only on the Microsoft SQL Server database management system, but on a wide array of databases today."

The SolarWinds Query Report 2021: Database Priorities and Pitfalls

Kasturi noted the heightened level of management complexity facing database professionals is further explored in The SolarWinds Query Report 2021: Database Priorities and Pitfalls1whichdelves deep into the state of database management today, assesses the primary challenges facing database professionals today, and outlines how database professionals can best overcome them.

The report finds 41% of respondents consider half or more of their organisation's databases to be critical to the success of the business. One-fourth of respondents say Oracle Database is the most critical platform in use today, followed by a relatively even split between the second, third, and fourth most-utilized platforms: Microsoft SQL Server (19%), MySQL and/or MariaDB (19%), and Postgres/PostgreSQL (18%).

"The heterogeneity we see in today's database environments underscores the need for cross-platform database performance management solutions that deliver comprehensive coverage regardless of the database type or where the data resides," Kasturi said. "This variety leads to mounting pressure as the volume of databases within organisations increases. One-third of respondents surveyed told us they manage more than 300 databases in their environment. As databases become increasingly considered critical to the success of the business, the web of management complexity follows."

Accordingly, respondents reported the majority of their time is currently spent on database maintenance instead of upskilling in key areas like performance/query tuning, security management, and data engineering, to better meet these challenges.

At the same time, workloads will shift rapidly to the cloud: while just 13% stated Cloud DBaaS is one of the database management systems their organisation is currently running, respondents identified Cloud DBaaS as one of the top three highest priority database platform(s) to adopt in the next three years and nearly two-fifths (38%) of tech pros anticipate bigger budget allocations in 2021 (compared to 2020) to help manage the increased complexity surrounding databases. This research points to an accelerated shift to the cloud and the need for new skills to manage workload complexity to ensure the performance of an organisation's most critical infrastructure: the database.

"At SolarWinds, our investment in database performance management delivers on our commitment to-and eye toward-future innovation to improve the quality of life for data professionals, even as their responsibilities and number of databases they manage expand and become more complex," Kasturi said "The overall portfolio gives data teams one of the most comprehensive and cost-effective solutions available, with robust features and functionality to effectively manage and optimize database performance regardless of the database type or where the data resides at scale."

SolarWinds Database Performance Management Portfolio

SolarWinds database performance management solutions provide intelligent recommendations based on best practices for faster troubleshooting and AI implementation for anomaly detection to help predict and identify potential issues before they disrupt the business and accelerate data delivery while controlling costs.The cross-platform solutions help data pros manage complexities and provide them with the visibility needed to proactively optimize the performance of multi-platform databases-to mitigate the risk of business interruptions, and regardless of where the databases run.

The full SolarWinds database performance management portfolio includes the following products:

Database Insights for SQL Server Broad coverage with detailed database and system metrics for Microsoft SQL Server database-related Microsoft Services and other leading database platforms, to help solve and optimize performance for the largest environments.

Broad coverage with detailed database and system metrics for Microsoft SQL Server database-related Microsoft Services and other leading database platforms, to help solve and optimize performance for the largest environments. Database Performance Analyzer Database management software built for performance monitoring, analysis, and tuning with support for Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, IBM DB2 , Amazon RDS, Amazon Aurora, SAP ASE, Percona , and EDB Postgres databases.

Database management software built for performance monitoring, analysis, and tuning with support for Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, IBM DB2 , Amazon RDS, Amazon Aurora, SAP ASE, Percona , and EDB Postgres databases. SQL Sentry Database performance monitoring for the Microsoft Data Platform, with fast root cause analysis and visibility across the Microsoft data estate. SQL Sentry supports Microsoft SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, Azure SQL Managed Instance, and Amazon RDS SQL Server databases.

Database performance monitoring for the Microsoft Data Platform, with fast root cause analysis and visibility across the Microsoft data estate. SQL Sentry supports Microsoft SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, Azure SQL Managed Instance, and Amazon RDS SQL Server databases. Database Performance Monitor Database performance monitoring and optimization for open-source databases, including Azure SQL Database, MySQL, MariaDB, Percona, PostgreSQL, EDB Postgres, GCP for PostgreSQL, GCP for MySQL, Amazon RDS, Amazon Aurora, Azure Database, Redis, MongoDB, and Vitess.

Additional Resources

SolarWinds Database Performance Management Solutions

SolarWinds Database Insights for SQL Server

SolarWinds SQL Sentry

SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer

SolarWinds Database Performance Monitor

New Database Management Solutions Video

The SolarWinds Query Report 2021: Database Priorities and Pitfalls

SolarWinds Agrees to Acquire SentryOne Extending the Scale and Depth of Its Database Performance Management Capabilities for Microsoft Data Platform

SolarWinds Deepens Hybrid IT Database Portfolio With Database Performance Monitor for Cloud-Native Environments

SolarWinds Set to "Cover the Databases" Through Acquisition of VividCortex and Introduction of New Monitoring Solution Designed for Cloud-Native Databases

1The findings of The SolarWinds Query Report 2021: Database Priorities and Pitfalls (United Kingdom) are based on a survey fielded in February 2021, which yielded responses from 329 tech pros responsible for database performance management (practitioner, manager and director roles) in the United Kingdom from public- and private-sector small, mid-size and enterprise organisations.

Connect With SolarWinds

THWACK

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

SWIproducts

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our database performance management portfolio's improve the quality of life for data professionals. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "seek," "should," "feel," "expect," "will," "would," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 1, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 filed on May 10, 2021. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and SolarWinds undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide-regardless of type, size, or complexity-the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals-IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)-to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

2021 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602005079/en/

Contacts:

Nicole Fachet

Archetype

Phone: +1-212-871-3950

nicole.fachet@archetype.co

Courtney Cantwell

SolarWinds

Phone: +1-512-585-0849

pr@solarwinds.com