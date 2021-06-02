Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2021 | 12:41
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Studentbostäder i Sverige AB changes name to Studentbostäder i Norden AB (262/21)

Commencing June, 7th 2021, Studentbostäder i Sverige AB shares will be traded
under its new name, Studentbostäder i Norden AB. 

New company name:   Studentbostäder i Norden AB
-------------------------------------------------
New short name:    STUDBO           
-------------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code: SE0015657697        
-------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission ABon 08-503 01 550.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
