Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Studentbostäder i Sverige AB changes name to Studentbostäder i Norden AB (262/21)

Commencing June, 7th 2021, Studentbostäder i Sverige AB shares will be traded under its new name, Studentbostäder i Norden AB. New company name: Studentbostäder i Norden AB ------------------------------------------------- New short name: STUDBO ------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0015657697 ------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission ABon 08-503 01 550.