Part of Olympic Agenda 2020+5 reforms to introduce long-term, turnkey solutions for the benefit of Organising Committees, fans and stakeholders

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) today announced that the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and the Organising Committees of the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games (OCOGs) Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28 will together introduce a new global hospitality model.

Fans and stakeholders will have access to unique ticket-inclusive travel and hospitality experiences through one, official, exclusive hospitality provider. To support this global hospitality programme, following a multi-stage selection process, On Location, a leader in the experiential hospitality business, has been appointed as the exclusive service provider for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28 hospitality programmes. Working together with the Organising Committees, On Location will deliver world-class hospitality experiences for fans and Olympic stakeholders alike, with packages including tickets, travel, accommodation and unique in-venue and host city hospitality.

The new model will also enhance services for athletes' families and friends wanting to see their loved ones compete at the Games, with support for travel, access to accommodation, and other services, including dedicated ticket inventory.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: "One of the recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020+5 is to deliver additional turnkey solutions that could be provided to OCOGs to simplify the delivery complexity of the Games. This new solution will deliver a simplified, secure process for fans around the world to attend the Games. The centralisation of the project also contributes greatly to better oversight and, with this, to good governance. It will also directly support the staging of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, all the National Olympic Committees and most importantly their athletes."

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, said: "Paris 2024 will be the first Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee to propose a worldwide hospitality offer. This represents a fantastic opportunity for us and the entire Paris 2024 ecosystem. Our teams are already at work and we look forward to innovating together, to offer unique hospitality experiences that will appeal to a broad global audience. In developing these new products, we will seek to showcase the best of French 'art de vivre', our gastronomy, art, culture, sport and innovation against the magnificent backdrop of the City of Lights, while fully respecting the focus on legacy at the heart of our vision."

CONI and Milano Cortina 2026 President Giovanni Malagò said: "The new approach to hospitality, adopted by the IOC in line with Olympic Agenda 2020+5, is an important step for the entire Olympic and Paralympic Movement. It will provide a unique experience to our fans and stakeholders around the world, along with an important revenue stream that will help Milano Cortina 2026 to deliver exciting and sustainable Games. This agreement also shows how attractive the Italian Winter Games are at a global level and how great an opportunity they represent for our tourism industry and territories."

LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman said: "On Location brings an incredible track record creating experiences for major global events, and will set a new standard for Olympic and Paralympic Games hospitality. Modernising the hospitality and ticketing platform has been a major priority for us as we prepare to host a world-class event in Los Angeles. This partnership furthers our commitment to deliver an extraordinary Games experience for athletes and fans in our community and around the world."

On Location President Paul Caine said: "At On Location, we are dedicated to providing our customers with exceptional live event experiences that produce memories to last a lifetime. We are honoured to join the International Olympic Committee in reimagining hospitality at future Olympic and Paralympic Games, and we are committed to providing stakeholders, partners and fans around the globe with exclusive hospitality experiences that uniquely celebrate each host city."

For a first look at On Location's approach to hospitality at future Games, visit: www.onlocationexp.com/olympics

The IOC has facilitated this long-term agreement, working in collaboration with the Organising Committees of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28. The Organising Committees and the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and their Olympic teams will be the primary beneficiaries of the revenue generated through this new centralised approach, which will support the staging of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Olympic teams around the world and their athletes.

The reform is part of the Olympic Agenda 2020+5 vision to deliver long-term turnkey solutions that are provided over several editions of the Olympic Games with the aim of simplifying operations and driving efficiency in delivery, as well as driving new revenue sources.

In addition, and separate to the agreement with On Location, a new, integrated approach regarding global ticket sales will also be introduced from Paris 2024 onwards. It will provide secure, seamless access to Olympic and Paralympic tickets directly via each Organising Committee at standardised prices for each Games for fans in all corners of the world.

