Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
Hot Stock! Handlungsbedarf: Zweiter großer Durchbruch in Folge…
WKN: 876457 ISIN: GB0007995243 
Tradegate
02.06.21
10:38 Uhr
0,656 Euro
+0,022
+3,47 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6360,66214:31
0,6360,65614:31
02.06.2021 | 12:55
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -4-

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
02-Jun-2021 / 11:22 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                    Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                             CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                             Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                             Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                             213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a)                            Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                             GB007995243 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                            Vesting of 30,700 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                             Incentive Plan (2018 grant) 
 
 
 
                             Shares vested Shares vested 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                             Price(s)   Volume(s) 
 
                             GBPNIL     30,700

Aggregated information

d) 30,700

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name              Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                       CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment           Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                       Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a)                      Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                       GB007995243 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                      Sale of 15,174 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                       Incentive Plan (2018 grant) on 1 June 2021 to cover withholding taxes and 
                       commission. 
 
 
                       Shares sold to cover taxes and    Shares sold to cover taxes and 
                       commission              commission 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s) 
 
                       GBP0.5525               15,174

Aggregated information

d) 15,174

- Aggregated volume

GBP0.5525 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                    Toby Woolrych 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                             CFO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                             Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                             Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                             213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a)                            Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                             GB007995243 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                            Vesting of 102,172 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                             Incentive Plan (2018 grant) 
 
 
 
                             Shares vested Shares vested 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                             Price(s)   Volume(s) 
 
                             GBPNIL     102,172

Aggregated information

d) 102,172

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name            Toby Woolrych 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                     CFO 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment          Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                     Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                     213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a)                    Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                     GB007995243 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                    Sale of 48,271 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive 
                     Plan (2018 grant) on 1 June 2021 to cover employee's income tax, national 
                     insurance liabilities and commission. 
 
 
                     Shares sold to cover taxes and     Shares sold to cover taxes and 
                     commission               commission 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
 
                     Price(s)                Volume(s) 
 
                     GBP0.5525                48,271

Aggregated information

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

d) 48,271

- Aggregated volume

GBP0.5525 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                       Toby Woolrych 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                CFO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                               Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                GB007995243 
 
                                Release of shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual 
       Nature of the transaction            Bonus Scheme 
b) 
                                2016 award, third tranche 
 
                                2017 award, second tranche 
                                2018 award, first tranche 
 
                                Shares vested Shares vested 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)              Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c) 
                                GBPNIL     41,017 
 
                                GBPNIL     21,022 
                                GBPNIL     110,061

Aggregated information

d) 172,100

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name            Toby Woolrych 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                     CFO 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment          Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                     Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                     213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a)                    Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                     GB007995243 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                    Sale of 81,350 of the shares released under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual 
                     Bonus Scheme on 1 June 2021 to cover employee's income tax, national 
                     insurance liabilities and commission. 
 
 
                     Shares sold to cover taxes and     Shares sold to cover taxes and 
                     commission               commission 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)   Price(s)                Volume(s) 
c) 
                     GBP0.5525 
                                         19,402 
                     GBP0.5525 
                                         9,944 
                     GBP0.5525 
                                         52,004

Aggregated information

d) 81,350

- Aggregated volume

GBP0.5525 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                    James Priestley 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                             Specialities Division MD (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                             Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                             Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                             213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a)                            Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                             GB007995243 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                            Vesting of 30,700 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                             Incentive Plan (2018 grant) 
 
 
 
                             Shares vested Shares vested 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                            Price(s)   Volume(s) 
 
                             GBPNIL     30,700

Aggregated information

d) 30,700

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                     James Priestley 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                     Specialties Division MD (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment          Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                     Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                     213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the 
       financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a)                    Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                     GB007995243

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -3- 

Nature of the transaction 
b)                    Sale of 14,520 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive 
                     Plan (2018 grant) on 1 June 2021 to cover employee's income tax, national 
                     insurance liabilities and commission. 
 
 
                     Shares sold to cover taxes and     Shares sold to cover taxes and 
                     commission               commission 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                     Price(s)                Volume(s) 
 
                                         14,520 
                     GBP0.5525

Aggregated information

d) 14,520

- Aggregated volume

GBP0.5525 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                    Patrick Deprez 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                             Product Sales Director (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                             Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                             Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                             213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a)                            Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                             GB007995243 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                            Vesting of 30,700 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                             Incentive Plan (2018 grant) 
 
 
 
                             Shares vested Shares vested 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                            Price(s)   Volume(s) 
 
                             GBPNIL     30,700

Aggregated information

d) 30,700

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                       Patrick Deprez 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                       Product Sales Director (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment           Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                       Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a)                      Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                       GB007995243 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                      Sale of 17,916 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                       Incentive Plan (2018 grant) on 1 June 2021 to cover withholding taxes and 
                       commission. 
 
 
                       Shares sold to cover taxes and    Shares sold to cover taxes and 
                       commission              commission 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s) 
 
                       GBP0.5525               17,916

Aggregated information

d) 17,916

- Aggregated volume

GBP0.5525 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                    Philip Griffin-Smith 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                             Company Secretary (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                             Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                             Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                             213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a)                            Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                             GB007995243 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                            Vesting of 18,420 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                             Incentive Plan (2018 grant) 
 
 
 
                             Shares vested Shares vested 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                            Price(s)   Volume(s) 
 
                             GBPNIL     18,420

Aggregated information

d) 18,420

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                       Philip Griffin-Smith 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                       Company Secretary (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment           Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                       Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -4- 

instrument, type of instrument 
a)                      Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                       GB007995243 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                      Sale of 8,708 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                       Incentive Plan (2018 grant) on 1 June 2021 to cover withholding taxes and 
                       commission. 
 
 
                       Shares sold to cover taxes and    Shares sold to cover taxes and 
                       commission              commission 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s) 
 
                       GBP0.5525               8,708

Aggregated information

d) 8,708

- Aggregated volume

GBP0.5525 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                    Baukje Dreimuller 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                             General Counsel (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                             Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                             Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                             213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a)                            Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                             GB007995243 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                            Vesting of 30,700 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                             Incentive Plan (2018 grant) 
 
 
 
                             Shares vested Shares vested 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                            Price(s)   Volume(s) 
 
                             GBPNIL     30,700

Aggregated information

d) 30,700

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                       Baukje Dreimuller 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                       General Counsel (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment           Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                       Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a)                      Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                       GB007995243 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                      Sale of 15,287 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                       Incentive Plan (2018 grant) on 1 June 2021 to cover withholding taxes and 
                       commission. 
 
 
                       Shares sold to cover taxes and    Shares sold to cover taxes and 
                       commission              commission 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s) 
 
                       GBP0.5525               15,287

Aggregated information

d) 15,287

- Aggregated volume

GBP0.5525 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Contact

Philip Griffin-Smith, Group Company Secretary

Company.secretary@renewi.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0007995243 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  108932 
EQS News ID:  1203688 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203688&application_name=news

