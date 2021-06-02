Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -4

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 02-Jun-2021 / 11:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of 30,700 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2018 grant) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 30,700

Aggregated information

d) 30,700

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 15,174 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2018 grant) on 1 June 2021 to cover withholding taxes and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.5525 15,174

Aggregated information

d) 15,174

- Aggregated volume

GBP0.5525 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Toby Woolrych 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of 102,172 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2018 grant) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 102,172

Aggregated information

d) 102,172

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Toby Woolrych 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 48,271 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2018 grant) on 1 June 2021 to cover employee's income tax, national insurance liabilities and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.5525 48,271

Aggregated information

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 06:23 ET (10:23 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

d) 48,271

- Aggregated volume

GBP0.5525 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Toby Woolrych 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 Release of shares under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Nature of the transaction Bonus Scheme b) 2016 award, third tranche 2017 award, second tranche 2018 award, first tranche Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) GBPNIL 41,017 GBPNIL 21,022 GBPNIL 110,061

Aggregated information

d) 172,100

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Toby Woolrych 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 81,350 of the shares released under the Renewi plc Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme on 1 June 2021 to cover employee's income tax, national insurance liabilities and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) GBP0.5525 19,402 GBP0.5525 9,944 GBP0.5525 52,004

Aggregated information

d) 81,350

- Aggregated volume

GBP0.5525 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Priestley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Specialities Division MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of 30,700 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2018 grant) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 30,700

Aggregated information

d) 30,700

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Priestley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Specialties Division MD (PDMR) b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 06:23 ET (10:23 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -3-

Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 14,520 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2018 grant) on 1 June 2021 to cover employee's income tax, national insurance liabilities and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) 14,520 GBP0.5525

Aggregated information

d) 14,520

- Aggregated volume

GBP0.5525 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Patrick Deprez 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Product Sales Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of 30,700 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2018 grant) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 30,700

Aggregated information

d) 30,700

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Patrick Deprez 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Product Sales Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 17,916 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2018 grant) on 1 June 2021 to cover withholding taxes and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.5525 17,916

Aggregated information

d) 17,916

- Aggregated volume

GBP0.5525 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Philip Griffin-Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of 18,420 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2018 grant) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 18,420

Aggregated information

d) 18,420

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Philip Griffin-Smith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary (PDMR) b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 06:23 ET (10:23 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -4-

instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 8,708 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2018 grant) on 1 June 2021 to cover withholding taxes and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.5525 8,708

Aggregated information

d) 8,708

- Aggregated volume

GBP0.5525 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Baukje Dreimuller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of 30,700 shares under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2018 grant) Shares vested Shares vested Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 30,700

Aggregated information

d) 30,700

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Baukje Dreimuller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel (PDMR) b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 15,287 of the shares vested under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan (2018 grant) on 1 June 2021 to cover withholding taxes and commission. Shares sold to cover taxes and Shares sold to cover taxes and commission commission Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.5525 15,287

Aggregated information

d) 15,287

- Aggregated volume

GBP0.5525 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

1 June 2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Contact

Philip Griffin-Smith, Group Company Secretary

Company.secretary@renewi.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0007995243 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 108932 EQS News ID: 1203688 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203688&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 06:23 ET (10:23 GMT)