Fury Gold Mines: Fury Provides Regional Update at Eau Claire and Targets High-Grade Plunge at Percival

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY) and (NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated geological framework that has enhanced the regional targeting at the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou Istchee Territory in the James Bay region of Quebec. Targets have been refined through the re-interpretation of airborne magnetic and electro-magnetic surveys and associated 3D inversions (Figure 1). Target areas are defined by complex structural zones and associated favourable lithologies that highlight two distinct styles of mineralization: quartz-tourmaline vein systems, as observed at the Eau Claire deposit, and sedimentary hosted breccias that characterize the Percival prospect, located approximately 14 kilometres east of Eau Claire along the Cannard Deformation Zone (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Updated Geologic Framework compared with the historical interpretation at Eau Claire.

"We are identifying numerous high quality exploration targets within our large land position including the highly underexplored Percival discovery. Our technical team has recalibrated a significant amount of data and is identifying gold on all project scales and in different geological settings across the land position. We are eagerly waiting for additional assays at Eau Claire and we look forward to a very busy year of exploration ahead," commented Mike Timmins, President and CEO of Fury.

Figure 2: Comparison of the two principal styles of mineralization present at Eau Claire.

During the summer, Fury plans to advance the newly identified targets through multi-element geochemical surveys, geological mapping, and potentially ground based induced polarization geophysical surveys with the aim of drilling the most robust targets during Q4 2021. More importantly, the Company will conduct new geochemistry surveys over each of the target areas as the historical geochemistry data set had inconsistencies in sample collection procedures, material sampled and analytical techniques. These inconsistencies resulted in gold bearing prospects not being imaged in the historical dataset and an inability to interpret the geochemical values and their significance. Additionally, approximately 75% of the historical surface geochemical samples did not utilize multi-element assay techniques to define pathfinder elements for gold. Therefore, each of the target areas will employ biogeochemical surveys, which was used to successfully image the Percival prospect (refer to news release dated February 10, 2021), accurately defining the gold and alteration footprints of each target area.

Percival Prospect

An updated interpretation of the Percival prospect, discovered in 2018, indicated that high-grade mineralization is parallel to highly magnetic bodies representing a steeply plunging fold geometry. Based on recently completed 3D inversions of airborne magnetic data there is the potential to extend high-grade mineralization up to 500 metres (m) down plunge from historical intercepts of 8.5m of 7.13 g/t gold, 9m of 6.26 g/t gold, and 2m of 8.47 g/t gold (Figure 3). In addition, the Company has identified a new parallel steeply plunging fold approximately 500m to the east of the known mineralization that has not been drill tested. The Company plans to conducted ground based geophysical induced polarization surveys to further refine the targeting at Percival to image the sulphide rich mineralization through the acquisition of chargeability data.

"In reviewing 25 years of historical data, we have realized a number of opportunities to improve the exploration vectors. We believe that a more detailed geological framework in conjunction with robust geochemical surveys will lead to high quality drill targets for the winter drill season," stated Michael Henrichsen, SVP Exploration.

Figure 3: New interpretation of the Percival prospect showing the steep west fold plunge as indicated by the 3D magnetic inversion.

Eau Claire Technical Disclosure

Historical drill samples at Percival were taken by sawing NQ diameter core into equal halves on site with one half being sent to ALS Chemex in Val D'or, QC for preparation and analysis. All samples were assayed using a 50g nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA24) and multi-element four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where Au-AA24 results were greater than 5 ppm Au the assay were repeated with 50g nominal weight fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). QA/QC programs using internal standard samples, field and lab duplicates and blanks indicate good overall accuracy and precision.

David Rivard, P.Geo, Exploration Manager at Fury, is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this press release.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and developing mining assets, Fury will aggressively grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

