Datatec's IT services arm, Logicalis, has announced the acquisition of Siticom, an engineering consultancy based in Germany with specialist expertise in enterprise 5G systems integration, including next-generation public and private networks and internet of things implementation. Siticom has 130 staff and historic revenues of c US$24m. The consideration was not disclosed. For Logicalis, as well as strengthening its presence in Europe, the acquisition immediately makes it one of the few ITC groups with expertise in 5G systems integration, in line with the group's strategy to develop its software and services proposition. Siticom will form the basis for a European hub for advanced networking integration around 5G and cloud-based network interoperability. Logicalis aims to expand these skill sets across the group.

