Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock! Handlungsbedarf: Zweiter großer Durchbruch in Folge…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUFV ISIN: EE3100034653 Ticker-Symbol: AV1 
Frankfurt
02.06.21
08:02 Uhr
2,070 Euro
-0,010
-0,48 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCO VARA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCO VARA AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0402,22014:32
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2021 | 13:05
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: About listing of Arco Vara additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-02 13:02 CEST --


On June 2, 2021, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the
additional listing application of Arco Vara AS and to list its 390 000
additional shares on Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of Arco Vara AS will be listed
on Thursday, June 3, 2021 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 9,388,367
shares of Arco Vara (ISIN: EE3100034653) will be traded under the trading code
ARC1T on or about June 3. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
ARCO VARA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.