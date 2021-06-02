Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
02.06.2021 | 13:10
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

PR Newswire

London, June 2

The Diverse Income Trust plc
(the "Company")

2 June 2021

Block Listing Application

An application has been made to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for a general block listing of 26,104,001 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each in the capital of the Company. The shares will, when issued, rank pari passu with the existing shares of the Company.

The block listing will be used for premium management purposes only to allow the Company to issue new ordinary shares where demand exceeds supply. It is expected that the block listing application will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 7 June 2021.

Any shares issued in connection with this block listing application will be issued at a premium to the net asset value.


Contact details:

Premier Miton
Gervais WilliamsGervais.williams@premiermiton.com01483 306090
Martin TurnerMartin.turner@premiermiton.com
Claire LongClaire.Long@premiermiton.com
Panmure Gordon
Sapna Shahsapna.shah@panmure.com020 7886 2783

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

