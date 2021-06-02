Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
Hot Stock! Handlungsbedarf: Zweiter großer Durchbruch in Folge…
WKN: A3KN7N ISIN: SE0015810759 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
SGL TRANSGROUP INTERNATIONAL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SGL TRANSGROUP INTERNATIONAL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2021 | 13:17
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by SGL TransGroup International A/S is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (215/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by SGL TransGroup
International A/S to trading with effect from 2021-06-03. Last day of trading
is set to 2025-03-28. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO
Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000731
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.