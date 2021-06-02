Phyto Extractions Inc. Officially Launches Shatter For Adult-Use Market

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX)(FRA:D2EP) ("Phyto Extractionsor the "Company") strives to continuously bring consumers new and innovative products to enhance their experience and overall enjoyment. Shatter is Phyto Extractions newest product category, with three new high THC extract offerings produced from single-source strains (local to BC and ON). Available in three highly popular strains including: Blue Gorilla OG, Pink Kush and D Bubba, all Phyto Extractions shatter is extracted and processed in a controlled laboratory environment to prevent contaminants, living up to the brands promise of offering consumers products that are free of additives and synthetic fillers.

In partnership with Namaste Technologies Inc. subsidiary, CannMart Inc., Phyto Extractions shatter is now available through licensed adult-use retailers in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Strain availability currently varies in each provincial distributor and private store. Pink Kush and D Bubba have been selected in British Columbia. All three SKUs; Blue Gorilla OG, D Bubba and Pink Kush are available in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Blue Gorilla OG is a rare hybrid of the Glueberry OG and Blue Gorilla, creating a memorable, euphoric effect that will "stick like glue". This flavour boasts over 70% of THC content and flavour notes of blueberry and pine wood. D Bubba is the close sibling of the former, with 73.9% of THC and a distinctly dank smell imbued within, thanks to the hybrid plant-types of Death Star and Bubba Kush. Phyto Extractions shatter is also available in the classic Pink Kush variety, sure to entice users with a pleasantly sweet taste and robust THC content.

This is just the start of Phyto's shatter product line, with more exciting flavours already in development. Phyto Extractions' shatter products are extracted using the latest hydrocarbon extraction systems in the industry, with output capacity of over 50KG of product per day and further plans to expand its capabilities and new product offerings for cannabis enthusiasts Canada wide.

"Bringing high quality shelf stable shatter to the Canadian adult-use market, for a competitive price is a massive milestone for Phyto Extractions. Shatter is so fundamental to who we are as a company and we can't wait to share it with consumers," said Donald Dinsmore, COO, Phyto Extractions Inc.

To learn more about how Phyto Extractions shatter is made, please watch the following video: https://youtu.be/bMz4V_WVoLI

About Phyto Extractions

Phyto Extractions is an agricultural-scale cannabis extraction, distillation and product manufacturer located in Langley, BC at its co-located Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing (extraction and products, no cultivation), Sales (extracts, topicals, and edibles), and R&D through Adastra Labs Inc. and Analytical Testing Laboratory through Chemia Analytics Inc.

Phyto Extractions Inc. (CSE:XTRX)

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

CannMart Inc., a subsidiary of Namaste Technologies Inc. (N)(NXTTF), is a licensed entity, with a desktop and mobile portal that provides cannabis patients access to authorized and vetted medical cannabis products across Canada. CannMart medical patients are easily able to purchase Phyto Extractions products from the comfort of their home and have them delivered directly to their door once they have received their medical document.

