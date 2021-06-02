Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Royal Unibrew A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 June 2021. ISIN: DK0060634707 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: Royal Unibrew ----------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 49,350,000 (DKK 98.700.000) ----------------------------------------------------- Change: 550,000 shares (DKK 1,100,000) ----------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 48,800,000 (DKK 97.600.000) ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 2 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: RBREW ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3273 ----------------------------------------------------- _______________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000741