Mittwoch, 02.06.2021

WKN: A14R8E ISIN: DK0060634707 Ticker-Symbol: 0R1 
Tradegate
01.06.21
16:20 Uhr
106,30 Euro
+0,40
+0,38 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2021 | 13:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Royal Unibrew A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 3 June 2021. 



ISIN:         DK0060634707         
-----------------------------------------------------
Name:         Royal Unibrew         
-----------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 49,350,000 (DKK 98.700.000)  
-----------------------------------------------------
Change:        550,000 shares (DKK 1,100,000)
-----------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  48,800,000 (DKK 97.600.000)  
-----------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 2             
-----------------------------------------------------
Short name:      RBREW             
-----------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3273             
-----------------------------------------------------







_______________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000741
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
