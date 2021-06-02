Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock! Handlungsbedarf: Zweiter großer Durchbruch in Folge…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XDTV ISIN: NL0010696654 Ticker-Symbol: UQ1 
Xetra
01.06.21
17:35 Uhr
28,660 Euro
+0,100
+0,35 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIQURE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIQURE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,02028,81014:29
28,02028,82014:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2021 | 13:41
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in June

~ uniQure to host virtual Research & Development Day on June 22, 2021 ~

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, June 02, 2021(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor and scientific conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, June 1 - 4, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, June 2.

    • A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer, will take place the same day from 8:30 to 8:55 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.

  • European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual 2021, June 7 - 13, 2021

    • uniQure will present two encore presentations respectively highlighting 26-week clinical data from the pivotal Phase 3 HOPE-B trial of the gene therapy etranacogene dezaparvovec in patients with severe to moderately severe hemophilia B.

      • An oral presentation entitled "26 Week Efficacy and Safety of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec (AAV5-Padua HFIX Variant; AMT-130) in Adults with Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B Treated in the Phase 3 HOPE-B Clinical Trial" will be available on June 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

      • A poster presentation entitled "Clinical Outcomes in Patients With and Without Pre-existing Neutralizing Antibodies to the Vector: 6-Month Data from the Phase 3 HOPE-B Gene Therapy Trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec" will be available on June 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET

  • Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, June 8 - 11, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, June 2.

    • Matt Kapusta will participate in a fireside chat the same day at 4:40 to 5:20 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.

  • uniQure's Virtual Research & Development Day, June 22, 2021

    • uniQure will host a virtual Research & Development Day on June 22, 2021 at 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. ET to highlight new investments in its expanding gene therapy pipeline focusing on CNS and rare, liver-directed disorders, as well as new advancements in platform technology and manufacturing. Additional details can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.

  • Raymond James Virtual Human Health Innovation Conference, June 21 - 23, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, June 23.

    • Ricardo Dolmetsch (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-ricardo-dolmetsch.php), president of research and development, will participate in a panel entitled "Therapeutic Targets for Huntington's Disease: We (Still) Down with HTT?", from 9:20 to 10:10 a.m. ET.

    • A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer, will take place the same day from 9:10 to 9:35 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA:
Maria E. CantorChiara Russo Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536Direct: 617-306-9137Direct: 339-970-7558
m.cantor@uniQure.com (mailto:m.cantor@uniQure.com) c.russo@uniQure.com (mailto:c.russo@uniQure.com) t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)


UNIQURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.