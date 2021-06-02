Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Bokusgruppen AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (263/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Bokusgruppen AB, company registration number 559025-8637, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Bokusgruppen AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 04, 2021. Shares Short name: BOKUS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16,151,226 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016074256 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226725 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559025-8637 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 846 383 00.