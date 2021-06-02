Invesco Asia Trust (IAT) continues to generate double-digit annualised NAV total return (11.8% over the past 10 years), supported by consistent income. In August 2020, the board introduced a new dividend policy to pay a regular six-monthly dividend equivalent to 2% of NAV (4% pa), a sizeable dividend enhancement from the FY20 annual dividend of 7p per share, at c 2.5% of NAV. The fund manager, Ian Hargreaves, runs the portfolio, blending growth and value styles. He targets double-digit annualised returns from each portfolio holding for over three years.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...