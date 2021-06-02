New and improved flexible service agreement for 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanners launched

3Shape introduces a new and improved flexible service agreement for its award-winning TRIOS intraoral scanner.

The new TRIOS Care, improved and flexible service agreement, adds exceptional benefits for TRIOS users. Benefits include a 5-year warranty; 24-48 hours replacement service for faulty systems; unlimited technical support, and 3Shape Academy training points for 1:1 3Shape Academy sessions.*

Importantly, full-service coverage, as outlined above, is now free with the first year of TRIOS ownership.

"When you dive into something new, like dentists are doing with intraoral scanners, we want them to be 100% certain that they are making the right choice and their investment is secure. TRIOS Care makes a doctor's decision so much simpler. Our award-wining scanner comes with complete and comprehensive coverage and support. For doctors, it means reaching your digital potential stress-free," says Jakob Just-Bomholt, 3Shape CEO.

3Shape research has found that 66%** of dental practices are preparing to invest in a digital impression system. 3Shape TRIOS Care provides professionals with complete peace-of-mind assurance when they purchase a 3Shape TRIOS scanner.

With the TRIOS Care service agreement, doctors can focus on providing great treatments and succeeding in their digital journey from day one. Any worries about getting started with digital dentistry workflows, having technical support, or mishaps with the scanner, are now covered by TRIOS Care.

TRIOS Care gateway to new flexible choice

After the complimentary first year of TRIOS Care expires, professionals can continue to enjoy the complete peace-of-mind benefits of the service agreement with monthly or yearly installments. Professionals can also switch to TRIOS Only a basic scan-ready service agreement with limited benefits and no monthly costs.

Comparison of TRIOS Care service agreement with no cost TRIOS Only

TRIOS Care TRIOS Only Software updates Y Y New features Y Technical Support Y Pay per case Express replacement Y 3Shape Academy points Y Discounts 25% on add. TRIOS Care

Trade up offers

1st year of TRIOS Care included for all new customers.

Present 3Shape TRIOS CliniCare customers

TRIOS Care and TRIOS Only will be available to 3Shape TRIOS CliniCare customers on expiration of their active CliniCare agreements from early 2022.

*Terms of the agreement can vary by country. Contact your reseller for details.

** Buying intent, 3Shape Market Survey, 2020 data on file.

About 3Shape

3Shape is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. We partner with industry leaders to give dental professionals open choices for their patient care as well as supporting professionals' continued education. 3Shape's solution portfolio includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner and dental lab scanners, design services, and market-leading scanning and design software solutions for both dental practices and labs.

Our 1700 employees serve customers in over 100 countries from 3Shape offices around the world. 3Shape's products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more patients more effectively. www.3shape.com

