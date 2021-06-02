Company expands global footprint with opening of US facility and appoints industry veteran Chris Barbazette to lead rapidly growing commercial organization

Resolve Biosciences today announced the commercial launch of its groundbreaking Molecular Cartography service offering to provide scientists with the highest-resolution view of subcellular gene expression. Through this new service offering, customers in North America and Europe will be able to submit their samples of interest for analysis and receive data back from Resolve's technical team. To help meet the significant global demand for its next-generation spatial analysis technology, Resolve is expanding capabilities in Europe and has opened a North American facility in San Jose, Calif. In addition, Resolve has appointed Chris Barbazette as Chief Commercial Officer to lead the company's growing sales and marketing operations.

Under development since 2016, Resolve's Molecular Cartography platform consists of proprietary, highly multiplexed, single-molecule detection technology to measure transcriptomic activity with full spatial context at subcellular resolution. During the past year, the technology has demonstrated groundbreaking capabilities in several high-profile early access collaborations to better understand human brain development, cell type evolution, and how the SARS-CoV-2 infection affects neighboring cells over time. Unlike other spatial analysis techniques, the Resolve platform provides the required sensitivity and specificity to elucidate a cell's complex transcriptional landscape. The technology generates deep contextual data sets that illuminate molecular interactions while preserving sample tissue for future analysis.

"We believe the power of spatial biology lies in enabling a deeper understanding of biological mechanisms, interactions, and complexity," said Jason T. Gammack, Co-founder and CEO of Resolve Biosciences. "After the resounding success of our early access program, we are now delivering our innovative Molecular Cartography services to leading institutions throughout the US and Europe."

Global Footprint and Commercial Operations Expansion

To help support the global demand for its Molecular Cartography services, Resolve is rapidly expanding its team and opening a new state-of-the-art office and laboratory in San Jose. The new facility will augment the company's German headquarters and provide regional support to the company's growing customer base in North America. Chris Barbazette, who brings a proven track record of introducing disruptive technologies and directing successful global commercial organizations, will oversee the new facility and commercial operations around the world.

Mr. Barbazette previously held senior commercial positions at GenapSys, Agendia, and Affymetrix. As Senior Vice President of Global Commercial Operations at Affymetrix, he was responsible for building a robust worldwide distribution network that brought the latest genotyping and gene expression solutions to customers in more than 40 countries.

"Resolve Biosciences has the right team and technology platform to lead the next generation of genomic analysis. Molecular Cartography provides high-resolution spatial context and adds a valuable new dimension to scientific research that enables a better understanding of biological mechanisms and functions," said Mr. Barbazette. "I'm looking forward to supporting our growing customer base and empowering them with tools to provide insights that will transform life sciences research and, eventually, clinical diagnostics."

