ContractZen, a Finnish LegalTech SaaS software company, has completed a €1 million financing round led by Danish private equity firm Nordic Eye Venture Capital. The funds will be used to accelerate growth and international marketing efforts in the selected target markets.

ContractZen's comprehensive SaaS service brings together contract management, meeting management, virtual data rooms (VDR) and electronic signatures. Current users of ContractZen include JCDecaux, Total and Volocopter. In addition, PwC Finland resells the solution to its customers. ContractZen is used by close to 400 organizations in more than 30 countries.

"Our mission is to help organizations of all sizes to manage their contracts, board meetings and so-called GRC documents (Governance, Risk and Compliance) easier than ever before. We are pioneering a new category of SaaS which focuses on helping organizations to be Due Diligence ready every day, enabling them to be more agile, more scalable, and ultimately more valuable," says Markus Mikola, CEO of ContractZen. "The Nordic Eye partnership and the funds will boost our global marketing efforts and allow us to grow our team and develop our service further."

"We have followed ContractZen's journey for more than six months. We are impressed by the level of customer satisfaction, great team skills and the scalable LegalTech SaaS platform. With hundreds of customers across continents, ContractZen has proven its position to become truly global, and we are excited to join the journey," says Ib Drachmann, Nordic Eye's Investment Manager and Partner.

"B2B software used by administrative staff has traditionally been expensive and has been perceived as difficult to use. We have re-thought this and designed a comprehensive yet easy-to-use cloud solution, which customers can try and buy directly from the internet. Our SaaS solution is inexpensive and therefore offers SMEs the opportunity to enjoy an enterprise-grade cloud service which has previously only been possible for large companies. The SME sector has huge global potential," says Mikola.

ContractZen's solution is priced starting at $114 per user per year, and is available via the Microsoft AppSource, or as a free 30-day directly from the ContractZen website

ContractZen is a Finnish cloud technology company founded in 2014. The all-in-one SaaS solution includes metadata-driven contract management, all-digital meeting management, virtual data rooms (VDR), secure e-signatures, and more. The company has customers in over 30 countries and offices in Helsinki, Finland and Palo Alto, USA.

For more information, visit: https://www.contractzen.com/

Nordic Eye Venture Capital (NE VC) is a Danish private equity firm founded in 2016 and headquartered in Copenhagen. The company operates globally. The company has offices in Switzerland and the United States in San Francisco. NE VC invests in carefully selected, mainly Nordic early-growth companies in technology and lifestyle business areas with high growth and internationalization potential. We offer our portfolio companies our extensive international network and extensive experience.

For more information, visit: https://nordiceye.com/

