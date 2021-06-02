Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. (CSE: EAP) ("EAP" or the "Company"), a fintech solutions provider in the North American and international education industry, is pleased to announce that through a planned integration with Cohort Go, a leading edtech company, EAP has added 187 new countries to its signature SideKickTM Card network. The SideKick brand is now able to support students from a total of 241 countries studying in Canada, making the Company's platform an unmatched service in this nation.

EAP believes that the Cohort Go integration will provide SideKick Card users with access to the most competitive international exchange rates. Domestic transfer options will also be introduced to 26 new countries, which will enable users to bypass complex international banking systems, eliminate payment delays and receive their money faster.

"Incorporating Cohort Go's services into the SideKick Card platform represents a significant step towards expanding our key markets in target countries that chose Canada for educational opportunities, therefore increasing our user acquisition," commented Peter MacKay, EAP's CEO.

"Based on extensive industry feedback, many educational agencies and institutions have expressed how it can be difficult understanding and executing international bank wire transfers for their clients. We chose to address this issue innovatively. With Cohort Go, the SideKick platform is able to service a wider audience from countries that weren't supported before, such as South Korea, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Turkey. We are happy to support these international students and their families with our mobile platform giving them a better option to pay for their living expenses while in Canada," Mr. MacKay added.

Additionally, integrating Cohort Go's services into the SideKick platform will enable the faster processing of international payments to enhance customers' daily operations and free up much-needed resources and time for agencies from these countries to focus on the student experience.

"Through our partnership with Euro Asia Pay, we have combined our shared expertise to set new standards for easy personal finance and education-related transactions. More service providers catering to international education will also benefit from our unique technology and expand their marketplace. Together, we are addressing evolving needs in the global education sector," said Glenn Bedford, Global Head of Sales, Cohort Go.

Rollout of the digital integration comes into effect immediately and students enrolled in SideKick now have access to all the unique features offered by Cohort Go.

About Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc.

Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. is a developer of innovative financial solutions for the next generation of consumers. Its first product, SideKick, enables parents to transfer, control and monitor payments to their children in a simple, intuitive manner. The product includes a student-facing mobile application, a prepaid student payment card and a parent portal, among other features.

To learn more about EAP's products and services, visit www.euroasiapay.com.

About Cohort Go

Cohort Go is a leading edtech company that connects the international education community. Recognised for growth and innovation, Cohort Go's online platform offers a tailored experience for students, agents and educators by reducing costs and increasing choice and value. The Cohort Go global network includes over 2,000 education providers and agents and more than 100,000 students from over 180 countries.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter MacKay

Chief Executive Officer & Director

For further information, please contact:

Peter MacKay

Chief Executive Officer & Director

(800) 508-8813

ir@euroasiapay.com

For all media queries, please contact:

Swati Mehta

PR Associates

(403) 804-0768

smehta@prassociates.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release include forward-looking statements or information (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Company is providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "may", "anticipates", "is expected to", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. The Company has based the forward-looking statements largely on its current estimates, assumptions and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes may not occur or may be delayed. The risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to establish a market for its products; competitive conditions in the mobile payments industry which could prevent the Company from becoming profitable; the effectiveness and efficiency of advertising and promotional expenditures to generate interest in the Company's products; dependency on continued growth in the adoption of mobile payment technology; volatility of the market price of the Company's securities; the inability to secure additional financing; the Company's intention not to pay dividends; claims, lawsuits and other legal proceedings and challenges; conflicts of interest with directors and management; and other relevant factors.

Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include its history of losses from operations; technology risks; its ability to obtain the additional financing required to meet long-term goals; its dependence on key personnel, including its executive officers; and uninsured risks. These factors are not exhaustive.

Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86072