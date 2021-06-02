Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI on June 10, 2021

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, will present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI being held virtually and will take place on June 8-10, 2021.

Sigma Labs President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ruport will host a virtual presentation during the conference, where he will discuss the Company's recently released PrintRite3D® Version 7.0, First Quarter 2021 earnings results and announced key contract wins.

To access the call, please use the following information:

2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: June 10, 2021

Presentation Time: 4:00 pm ET (1:00 pm Pacific time)

Webcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/

Format: Virtual presentation

Speaker: Mark Ruport, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference website here

For more information on the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SGLB@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten

Sigma Internal IR

813-334-9745

investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650007/Sigma-Labs-to-Present-at-the-2021-LD-Micro-Invitational-XI-on-June-10-2021