Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI on June 10, 2021

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, will present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI being held virtually and will take place on June 8-10, 2021.
Sigma Labs President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ruport will host a virtual presentation during the conference, where he will discuss the Company's recently released PrintRite3D® Version 7.0, First Quarter 2021 earnings results and announced key contract wins.
To access the call, please use the following information:
2021 LD Micro Invitational XI
Date: June 10, 2021
Presentation Time: 4:00 pm ET (1:00 pm Pacific time)
Webcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/
Format: Virtual presentation
Speaker: Mark Ruport, President and Chief Executive Officer
Conference website here
For more information on the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to SGLB@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.
About Sigma Labs
Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.
CONTACTS:
Investor Contact:
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
SGLB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us
Company Contact:
Steven Gersten
Sigma Internal IR
813-334-9745
investors@sigmalabsinc.com
