Applied UV, Inc.: Applied UV's Airocide System Installed in Judges Rooms to Protect Participants at the 28th Grand International Wine Award "MUNDUS VINI" 2021

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced that it was chosen to supply the Airocide System of air purification technology for the 28th Grand International Wine Award "MUNDUS VINI" 2021. Airocide® is a leader in both the US and EU wine industry for its ability to protect stored and perishable aging wines from mold and other fungi and bacteria. The opportunity to deploy Airocide® Systems at the "MUNDUS VINI" event to protect participants from harmful pathogens in the air was a natural extension of its recognized capabilities in the wine industry.

MUNDUS VINI Spring Tasting event is one of the one of the largest wine competitions, with more than 300 international, highly recognized wine experts from the trade, gastronomy, wine making, wine business and wine media attending and where more than 7,500 samples of wine are judged. The competition typically lasts a few days; however, with strict Pandemic regulations in place to protect the participants, the event stretched to 20 days. The installation of 50 Airocide® Systems at the event was a critical initiative undertaken by the event sponsors to provide a safer, cleaner environment for all the participants.

"The re-opening of the economy, especially for live-events held indoors that attract a large audience, is essential for many businesses", said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. "We were very pleased to be named the official partner of this event; and most importantly, that the Airocide® air purification system provided the necessary level of safety for this prestigious wine event to take place while still under challenging Covid-related restrictions."

Airocide® System

The Airocide® System, originally developed by NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, is an airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide based photocatalyst. Listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, the Airocide® technology is clinically proven and field tested to kill/remove/eliminate airborne pathogenic and non-pathogenic microorganisms, allergens, odors and harmful VOCs in a variety of applications and industries including healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wineries, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices and homes. Airocide® air purifiers are available at www.airocide.com.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® products for air purification, developed by NASA and FDA Cleared as class II medical devices, utilize a proprietary photo-catalytic bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous pathogens, destructive VOCs and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, and homes.

For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; and, https://munnworks.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

