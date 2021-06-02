Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com's CEO to Again be Featured on CNBC and Yahoo Finance to Discuss Latest Jobs Report Numbers and Hiring Sentiment

Joins CNBC and Yahoo Finance to discuss the May results of the Recruiter Index®

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), an on-demand recruiting platform, is pleased to announce its Chairman and CEO, Evan Sohn, will present the results of the Company's Recruiter Index® for May 2021 on CNBC's "The Exchange" and Yahoo Finance Live later this week.

Sohn will appear live on CNBC, Thursday, June 3, on "The Exchange," which airs 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET, and on Yahoo Finance Live, Friday, June 4, between 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. ET.

The Recruiter Index®, a survey of the Recruiter.com recruiter network comprised of more than 29,000 small and independent recruiters, has a successful track record of forecasting the Labor Department's jobs report by relying on the sentiment of recruiters, HR leaders, and hiring experts.

"I am thrilled to once again share the latest recruiter sentiment results with the CNBC and Yahoo Finance audiences," said Sohn. "As our network continues to grow, we are amassing critical data across the hiring and recruiting landscape, providing useful insight into areas of the economy that show the most potential for growth as businesses continue to build back amid the great re-hiring."

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs.

