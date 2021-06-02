The system will power the broadband transport networks. The solar panels are "made with 100% Venezuelan engineering."From pv magazine Latam The minister of popular power of electric power of Venezuela, Néstor Luis Reverol Torres, has announced that the first photovoltaic system in the country was installed, located in Guárico state. pv magazine has requested more information on the system, which is stated to be "part of the actions carried out by the workers of the Corporación Eléctrica Nacional S.A (Corpoelec), for the protection of the electricity service." Reverol explained that the solar panels ...

