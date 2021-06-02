The RES+ program will be open to installations of up to 1 MW and also solar power projects exceeding 1 MW in size. Selected developers may secure a rebate covering up to 50% of a project's cost.The Czech Ministry of Environment has launched the SER+ program, a CZK4.5 billion ($216 million) rebate scheme for photovoltaic projects. The funds will be assigned through a series of competitive calls and projects located in areas affected by a decline in coal mining will be prioritized. Each selected project may secure funds to cover up to 50% of the costs for buying and installing the PV system. Of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...