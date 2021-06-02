The Norwegian renewables business said the PPA-linked generation capacity is part of a wider, $1 billion complex which will feature 540 MW of solar project capacity and 225 MW/1.14 GWh of battery storage.Norwegian renewables company Scatec says it has secured 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 150 MW of solar generation capacity which will be part of a wider 540 MW project in South Africa's Northern Cape, which will be linked to 225 MW/1.14 GWh of battery storage. A stock market update issued by Scatec yesterday did not specify the tariff secured by the three 50 MW slices of solar capacity ...

