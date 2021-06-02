Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
Hot Stock! Handlungsbedarf: Zweiter großer Durchbruch in Folge…
WKN: A0J3N5 ISIN: US67812M2070 Ticker-Symbol: OJS1 
Tradegate
02.06.21
16:01 Uhr
6,100 Euro
+0,080
+1,33 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Dow Jones News
02.06.2021 | 14:34
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: AGM Results

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) 
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: AGM Results 
02-Jun-2021 / 15:02 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Rosneft Oil Company held its Annual General Shareholder Meeting 
Rosneft shareholders approved the dividends at 73.55 bln rubles for 2020, which is 50% of the Company's IFRS net profit 
attributable to Rosneft Oil Company shareholders. 
The Annual General Shareholder meeting was held on June 1, 2021. The owners of 91.4% of Rosneft shares took part in the 
meeting. 
The meeting approved the annual report, accounting statements and distribution of Rosneft net profit for 2020. The 
shareholders also made a decision to pay 73.55 bln rubles as dividends on Rosneft shares for 2020 (6 rubles 94 kopeks 
per one outstanding share). 
The date of closure of the register for the dividend pay-out was set - June 15, 2021. The dividends will be paid to the 
nominal holders of shares and fiduciaries not later than June 29, 2021 and to other holders of shares registered in the 
shareholders register not later than July 20, 2021. 
The shareholders elected the new Board of Directors comprising 11 persons as follows: 
 - Faisal Alsuwaidi - a representative of Qatar Investments Authority, a member of the Board of Trustees of Qatar 
  University; 
 - Hamad Rashid Al Mohannadi - a representative of Qatar Investments Authority, a member the Board of Trustees at 
  Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy & Sustainable Development; 
 - Matthias Warnig - Executive Director of Nord Stream 2 AG (Switzerland), an Independent Director; 
 - Robert Dudley - Consultant, BP Russian Investments Limited; 
 - Karin Kneissl - Doctor of Law, former Federal Foreign Minister of European Affairs and Integration, the Republic of 
  Austria, an Independent Director; 
 - Bernard Looney - Member of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, BP p.l.c.; 
 - Alexander Valentinovich Novak - Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation; 
 - Maxim Stanislavovich Oreshkin - Aide to the President of the Russian Federation; 
 - Hans-Joerg Rudloff - Chairman of the Board of Marcuard Holding, an Independent Director; 
 - Igor Ivanovich Sechin - Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board of Rosneft Oil Company; 
 - Gerhard Schroeder - Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nord Stream 2 AG (Switzerland), Chairman of the 
  Shareholders Committee of Nord Stream AG (Switzerland), an Independent Director. 
The meeting passed a resolution to elect an Audit Commission comprising 5 persons and approved Ernst and Young LLC to 
be the auditor of Rosneft Oil Company and set the remuneration amount for the members of the Board of Directors and the 
Audit Commission. 
 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 
June 2, 2021 
These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any 
statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves 
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the 
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors 
affecting these statements. 
ISIN:     US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:     ROSN 
LEI Code:   253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
Sequence No.: 108945 
EQS News ID:  1203726 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 08:03 ET (12:03 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
