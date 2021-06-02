DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: AGM Results

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: AGM Results 02-Jun-2021 / 15:02 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rosneft Oil Company held its Annual General Shareholder Meeting Rosneft shareholders approved the dividends at 73.55 bln rubles for 2020, which is 50% of the Company's IFRS net profit attributable to Rosneft Oil Company shareholders. The Annual General Shareholder meeting was held on June 1, 2021. The owners of 91.4% of Rosneft shares took part in the meeting. The meeting approved the annual report, accounting statements and distribution of Rosneft net profit for 2020. The shareholders also made a decision to pay 73.55 bln rubles as dividends on Rosneft shares for 2020 (6 rubles 94 kopeks per one outstanding share). The date of closure of the register for the dividend pay-out was set - June 15, 2021. The dividends will be paid to the nominal holders of shares and fiduciaries not later than June 29, 2021 and to other holders of shares registered in the shareholders register not later than July 20, 2021. The shareholders elected the new Board of Directors comprising 11 persons as follows: - Faisal Alsuwaidi - a representative of Qatar Investments Authority, a member of the Board of Trustees of Qatar University; - Hamad Rashid Al Mohannadi - a representative of Qatar Investments Authority, a member the Board of Trustees at Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy & Sustainable Development; - Matthias Warnig - Executive Director of Nord Stream 2 AG (Switzerland), an Independent Director; - Robert Dudley - Consultant, BP Russian Investments Limited; - Karin Kneissl - Doctor of Law, former Federal Foreign Minister of European Affairs and Integration, the Republic of Austria, an Independent Director; - Bernard Looney - Member of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, BP p.l.c.; - Alexander Valentinovich Novak - Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation; - Maxim Stanislavovich Oreshkin - Aide to the President of the Russian Federation; - Hans-Joerg Rudloff - Chairman of the Board of Marcuard Holding, an Independent Director; - Igor Ivanovich Sechin - Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board of Rosneft Oil Company; - Gerhard Schroeder - Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nord Stream 2 AG (Switzerland), Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of Nord Stream AG (Switzerland), an Independent Director. The meeting passed a resolution to elect an Audit Commission comprising 5 persons and approved Ernst and Young LLC to be the auditor of Rosneft Oil Company and set the remuneration amount for the members of the Board of Directors and the Audit Commission. Investor Relations Department Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 June 2, 2021 These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 Category Code: AGM TIDM: ROSN LEI Code: 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 Sequence No.: 108945 EQS News ID: 1203726 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203726&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 08:03 ET (12:03 GMT)