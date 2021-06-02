Premier Products Group, Inc. and VERSES Signs Proof of Concept MOU for Lidar/Drone Management Technology

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Premier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG), (OTC PINK:PMPG) is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with VERSES, a smart city/drone and spatial web management company. Currently, VERSES leads the European Union (EU) Digital Government Transformation with the first multi-city drone project. VERSES also provides enterprises, organizations and governments with an extensive suite of integrated technologies that offer powerful spatial rights management capabilities to enable dynamic workflows, verifiable traceability, intelligent automation and collaborative ecosystems that address the need for multi-party privacy, security and interoperability by design.

PMPG had a meeting with the Mayor of Miami in May to discuss moving forward with Miami's Smart City Initiative and planning to have a Proof of Concept meeting in June with Miami department heads to get the Proof of Concept project moving forward. "This is an exciting time for PMPG. We are now scheduling meetings with other major cities. In June PMPG will have a second meeting with department heads with-in the City of New Orleans and the Department of Transportation in California," states Tony Hicks, CEO of PMPG.

PMPG's Proof of Concept project with VERSES will include road sensors and LIDAR technologies along with a dashboard to view the complete suite of possible data streams. "In my opinion, the combination of the two sensors will change the way Ai Tech firms and the auto industry approach safety in self-driving vehicles on cities, in the suburbs and on the highways. The combination of Lidar, and road sensors can also provide top-tier road safety information to the on-board computer in the vehicles such as the auto industry has never seen before," states Tony Hicks CEO of PMPG.

"Current Lidar technology is limited to only a few hundred yards in front of the self-driving vehicle. When you add our patented road sensors with Lidar to the Ai in the vehicle, you create a vehicle that will be able to access unlimited information miles down the road, around the bend and over a bridge with optimal environmental conditions. A self-driving vehicle in our POC model will have access to information everywhere for safer autonomous driving. It is an auto manufacturer's public responsibility to have access to the best technology available for safer roads" stated, Mr. Hicks.

PMPG's joint venture partner, Smart Road Turtle, LLC's current POC model captures real-time data every 80 feet on the road for miles. The proposed POC model of Lidar and road sensors are already proven by the current self-driving market. For example, sensors in self-driving cars include cameras, radar, thermal imaging devices, and light detection and ranging (LIDAR) devices that collect data about the environment outside the vehicle such as follows:

Non-sensitive data - this will be data like congestion data, parking availability, environmental conditions, safety, possible public Wi-Fi, internet of things

- this will be data like congestion data, parking availability, environmental conditions, safety, possible public Wi-Fi, internet of things Special category data - data collected during a collision calling of the emergency services

- data collected during a collision calling of the emergency services Commercial sensitive data - collecting data to charge drivers road taxes for EV vehicles and other new revenue streams for the city

