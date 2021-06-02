The benchmark ran across three categories, breaking records in all for both price-performance and absolute performance with AMD EPYC 7543 series processors

Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, is proud to announce outstanding results in a new TPC-H benchmark. Exasol has maintained its position as the undisputed leader by a significant margin for both raw performance and price-performance for over twelve years. Most recently, Exasol ran benchmarks for 10 TB, 30 TB and 100 TB using AMD EPYC 7543 series processor-based servers.

"We ran TPC-H benchmark tests in 2019, including the 10TB category. This time, we have not only improved on this previous result, but also ran a new test on 100TB, also beating our own previous performance records from 2014 significantly," said Mathias Golombek, CTO at Exasol. "We are extremely proud of how well our database performs on these independent benchmarks, which are testament to the speed and TCO predictability we deliver for all our customers."

The benchmark was completed on three categories, 10 Terabytes (TB), 30 TB, and 100 TB. The price per performance results are $68.79 kQphH for 10TB, $84.95 kQphH for 30TB and $178.86 kQphH for 100TB which are a significant reduction from the 2019 benchmark which scored at $93.37 for 10TB. The new results also beat Exasol's 2014 benchmarks which scored at $230.00 kQphH for 30TB and $370.00 kQphH for 100TB. These results demonstrate Exasol's speed, scalability and cost/performance which have consistently dominated the TPC-H benchmarks since 2008.

The record-breaking results were achieved with the latest Exasol 7.1 release which will be available in Q3 2021 running on a Dell PowerEdge R6525 cluster with the AMD EPYC 7543processors. This allowed for a significant increase in performance despite a reduction in the number of nodes, going from 50 nodes to 20 for the 100TB test, and from 40 to 18 for the 30TB test. For the smallest scale factor 10TB the number of nodes remained the same, but performance doubled. These results further cement Exasol's 13 years of performance leadership since the first publication of TPC-H benchmarks and mark a new record for the most cost-efficient results.

"We are pleased that Exasol has again achieved remarkable benchmark results with AMD EPYC processor-based servers," said Raghu Nambiar, corporate vice president and CTO, Datacenter Ecosystems Application Engineering, AMD. "The AMD EPYC 7003 series processors continue to provide breakthrough performance and more capability into data centers, delivering exceptional performance and scalability."

Over the years, there have been over 220 recorded TPC-H benchmarks. Many database vendors have posted results on a vast range of hardware and at various scale factors up to 300TB. By running the same unbiased scripts, you can compare database vendor with database vendor and you can often see how well the same database runs on different hardware.

Notes:

The full TPC-H benchmark results for all categories are as follows:

SF 100000 Availability date: July 1, 2021 Performance: 22,297,225.0 QphH@100000GB Price/Performance: 178.86 / kQphH@100000GB System: 20 x Dell PowerEdge R6525 Server, each with:

2048 GB RAM

2 x AMD EPYC 7543 32-Core Processor (64 threads) 2 x 480 GB SSD SATA drives

2 x 3200 GB (3.2TB) NVMe drives SF 30000 Availability date: July 1, 2021 Performance: 22,664,825.1 QphH@30000GB Price/Performance: 84.95 / kQphH@30000GB System: 18 x Dell PowerEdge R6525 Server, each with:

1024 GB RAM

2 x AMD EPYC 7543 32-Core Processor (64 threads) 2 x 480 GB SSD SATA drives

2 x 3200 GB (3.2TB) NVMe drives SF 10000 Availability date: July 1, 2021 Performance: 22,756,594.4 QphH@10000GB Price/Performance: 68.79 / kQphH@10000GB System: 18 x Dell PowerEdge R6525 Server, each with:

1024 GB RAM

2 x AMD EPYC 7543 32-Core Processor (64 threads) 2 x 480 GB SSD SATA drives

2 x 3200 GB (3.2TB) NVMe drives

About the TPC-H benchmarks

The TPC BenchmarkH (TPC-H) is a decision support benchmark. It consists of a suite of business-oriented ad-hoc queries and concurrent data modifications. The queries and the data populating the database have been chosen to have broad industry-wide relevance. This benchmark illustrates decision support systems that examine large volumes of data, execute queries with a high degree of complexity, and give answers to critical business questions. The performance metric reported by TPC-H is called the TPC-H Composite Query-per-Hour Performance Metric (QphH@Size), and reflects multiple aspects of the capability of the system to process queries. These aspects include the selected database size against which the queries are executed, the query processing power when queries are submitted by a single stream, and the query throughput when queries are submitted by multiple concurrent users. The TPC-H Price/Performance metric is expressed as $/kQphH@Size.

About Exasol

The Exasol high-performance analytics database is built to run faster than any other database, delivering next-level performance, scale and ease of use. Analyze billions of rows in seconds; run high-performance analytics securely in the cloud or on-premise; deliver frictionless analytics with self-indexing that automatically tunes performance; and scale out analytics for one transparent price. To learn more about Exasol please visit www.exasol.com

