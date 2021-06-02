VETRO, Inc.: VETRO Inc. Raises $12M in Funding to Support and Accelerate Unprecedented Global Broadband Infrastructure Investments

VETRO Will Use This Round of Funding, Led by Resolve Growth Partners, to Grow the Capabilities and Adoption of its Fiber Management System Among Telecoms, Operators, and State and Local Broadband Stakeholders

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / VETRO Inc., the software company behind the leading-edge fiber management system VETRO FiberMap, announced today the successful completion of a raise totaling $12M.

The funding round, led by Resolve Growth Partners with additional investment by York IE and others, gives VETRO the opportunity to focus on product expansion and to recruit top talent in support of the company's rapid growth.

"In this time of unprecedented investment in broadband infrastructure, we believe there is enormous potential for the disruptive power of the VETRO platform to drive intelligent fiber network management, from strategy to splice," said Will Mitchell, VETRO Cofounder and CEO. "We are excited to work with Resolve; and with this funding, we will be able to further realize our mission to develop innovative technology that helps bring broadband to the unserved and underserved communities who sorely need it."

Purpose-built to address the needs of fiber network operators, the VETRO platform connects the complex world of broadband infrastructure with the intuitive tools, techniques, and aesthetic of truly disruptive software. VETRO FiberMap is known in the market for simplifying complex fiber network GIS, thereby democratizing users' ability to create and share data, massively increasing efficiency and transparency of projects, and increasing speed to market. With a comprehensive digital inventory modeling the physical layer of the internet coupled with Open APIs, network owners can readily operationalize their map and unlock business value.

Broadband operators and owners adopting VETRO can offer faster, more reliable internet to more homes, businesses and institutions in less time - and with less risk. VETRO clears the road to a truly equitable digital future.

"High-speed internet connectivity is a critical component to participation in today's world," said Jit Sinha, Resolve Cofounder and Managing Director. "VETRO is redefining how networks are mapped and managed with modern, cloud-based GIS mapping and fiber management software that powers data-driven decision-making to bridge the digital divide."

This latest round of funding positions VETRO at the forefront of market leadership and furthers the company's mission to become the standard platform for network mapping with fresh momentum at a critical moment, enabling a path to a connected and sustainable world.

About VETRO Inc.

VETRO is a SaaS software company delivering unparalleled internet infrastructure intelligence through a unique mapping platform. We deliver the world's best map-based SaaS platform to plan, design, build, and operate the internet infrastructure that enables a connected and sustainable world. VETRO is built for ISPs and others who own or manage fiber networks and need a fiber specific asset management platform. At VETRO, we are passionate about enabling better connectivity for all, and delivering disruptive digital transformation for all Communications Service Providers. Learn more at vetrofibermap.com.

About Resolve Growth Partners

Resolve Growth Partners is a growth equity firm focused on investing in B2B software companies and enabling passionate, committed entrepreneurs to accelerate growth. Resolve provides expertise and repeatable best practices across talent management, go-to-market and operations. For more information on Resolve, visit resolvegrowth.com.

