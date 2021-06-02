PAN Communications' NXT Stage Approach: Supporting Brands from Ideation Through IPO and Beyond

Program built to help marketers and PR pros better align impact-driven services to growth-focused opportunities

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / PAN Communications, a leading integrated marketing and PR firm for B2B tech and healthcare brands, today announced the reintroduction of NXT Stage, its unique communications approach that supports companies from early stage to IPO and beyond. Built off 25+ years of proven success with brands such as Definitive Healthcare, Citrix and Smartly.io, NXT Stage is about creating customized integrated programs that align to growth goals as business needs continue to evolve.

Launched originally in 2019 as a strategic framework, NXT Stage puts growth journeys front and center, using PAN's tried and true expertise in integrated marketing and public relations to support brands seeking a clear path to growth awareness. The agency released an interactive user experience and shares a clear vision for how clients and prospects can partner with PAN to build roadmaps for sustainable growth and long-term success. The updated enhancements allow marketers to self-identify and personalize their website journey based on milestones and current priorities at their company.

"Over the past 12 months, our AI-powered healthcare virtual assistant company grew exponentially. We experienced exceptional market traction and closed a $13.6M Series A funding round," said Sean Biehle, Director, Digital Marketing, GYANT. "Like any emerging technology company, there are many moving pieces, and it requires flexibility and agility to exceed customer expectations. PAN has been a strong partner to build brand awareness and support our lead generation efforts to help take us through our next phase of growth."

Over the last decade, VC-backed IPOs in the U.S. have seen a steady incline, and Series A and B rounds have doubled, bringing in $480.9 billion in deal revenue. Digital health companies received a record $21.6 billion in funding in 2020, and now the sector's growing faster with companies raising $6.7 billion in Q1 2021. General technology companies brought in approximately $62 billion in Q1 2021 as opposed to the $9.8 billion in Q1 2011, according to PWC's MoneyTree Data. For financial technology companies alone, funding increased to $30.8 billion in 2018, up from $1.8 billion in 2011.

Supported by these VC trends and years of developing deep expertise with leading B2B tech and healthcare brands, NXT Stage helps teams align with program performance and business goals so each level of investment yields a return on awareness and helps drive better brand equity. For brands seeking support to build a wider bench of thought leaders, transition to a digital first offering or drive solutions to better address new vertical markets, this will be critical. Furthermore, companies looking to increase brand visibility to help attract their next round of funding, prepare for a liquidity event or take the brand global - NXT Stage caters to their specific needs.

"No two growth journeys are identical, which is why we're constantly reassessing the program's results and pushing the envelope to see how great of an impact we can make on the brands we work with," says Mark Nardone, Executive Vice President at PAN Communications. "Brands know that we're committed to their success. They trust us to tell their stories, and they truly believe in the power of NXT Stage. We look forward to working side by side and growing these innovative brands based on the strength of our NXT Stage approach. We feel this truly sets us apart in the industry and arms marketers to activate productive services."

About PAN Communications

PAN Communications is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency with over 150 employees internationally. With over 25 years of experience, PAN helps companies transform ideas into captivating stories that align to emerging and late-stage growth strategies through the firms NXT Stage approach. Headquartered in downtown Boston, PAN has additional office locations in San Francisco, New York, Orlando and London. The agency's teams are positioned to help brands emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy across a variety of brands like Citrix, Payoneer, GYANT, OneStream, Radial, athenahealth and Smartly.io. For more information visit our website at www.pancommunications.com follow us on Twitter (@PANcomm).

CONTACT:

Ashley Thon

athon@pancomm.com

SOURCE: PAN Communications

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649894/PAN-Communications-NXT-Stage-Approach-Supporting-Brands-from-Ideation-Through-IPO-and-Beyond