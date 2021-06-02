New 'Holster Aware' feature starts recording automatically when weapon is drawn

Motorola Solutions today announced that Malta Police Force has deployed Motorola Solutions' VB400 body-worn cameras to all frontline officers across the Republic of Malta. The roll out is part of Malta Police Force's transformation strategy which aims to modernize the police force while increasing trust and transparency with the community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602005259/en/

Malta Police Motorola Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

The five-year service contract for the comprehensive video solution includes evidence management software to process captured video footage securely and the new Holster Aware feature which allows the camera to automatically start recording if a weapon is unholstered.

"Every day, these body-worn cameras will capture evidence, deliver transparency and increase the efficiency of our workflows," said Malta Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà. "In high-stress situations which our officers often face this technology will capture critical footage of what's happening on the scene without impacting our officers' focus or attention."

Integrated with the VB400 cameras, the new Bluetooth-activated Holster Aware sensor detects if an officer removes their weapon from its holster and automatically activates the officer's body-worn camera to start recording. When this occurs, the body-worn cameras of officers in close proximity will also activate, providing a holistic view of the situation from multiple perspectives. As part of the agency's workflow, the video footage will be directly uploaded, securely stored and organized using Motorola Solutions' VideoManager evidence management software.

"Malta Police joins police agencies around the world in adopting our integrated body-worn video and cloud-based evidence management solution to increase transparency and allow police officers to focus on keeping communities safe," said Michael Kaae, regional vice president of Europe.

Motorola Solutions' VB400 body-worn cameras are widely adopted by frontline emergency teams including the National Police in France, Belgium Police, Romanian Police, Romanian Border Police and multiple police forces across the U.K..

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security analytics and command center software, bolstered by managed support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602005259/en/

Contacts:

Elvan Lindberg

Motorola Solutions

Mobile: +46 (0)707448893

Elvan.Lindberg@motorolasolutions.com



Susanne Stier

Motorola Solutions

Mobile: +49 (0)172 6161773

Susanne.Stier@motorolasolutions.com