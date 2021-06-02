Manchester United is moving ahead with the installation of a state-of-the-art LED lighting system at Old Trafford.

The new system will be custom designed, manufactured, and installed by Musco Lighting. Musco's Total Light Control-TLC for LED technology features customized optics that directs light onto the pitch, eliminating glare from players or spectators, greatly enhancing the quality of broadcasts. The stadium will not only see an increase in light performance and light quality, it will also see a reduction of more than 20 percent in energy consumption with the new lighting system.

Musco's LED system has been installed at several English Premier League venues, including Tottenham Stadium, the Emirates Stadium, and the Etihad Stadium; as well as other major European venues including Wembley Stadium, the San Siro, and Stade Louis II.

Manufacturing and installation of the new system at Old Trafford is scheduled to begin immediately following the end of the current season, and will be completed in time for the start of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

About Musco Lighting

Since 1976, Musco has specialised in the design and manufacture of sports and large-area lighting with innovations in light quality, glare reduction, and light control responsible to the needs of facility owners, users, neighbours, and the night sky. Musco's TLC for LED system technology delivers a level of light control and uniformity that can't be matched, and is the solution of choice for neighbourhood fields, collegiate and professional stadiums and arenas, international speedways, and global events such as the Olympic Games. Musco backs its LED solutions with a long-term warranty covering parts and labour, eliminating maintenance concerns and costs for its customers.

