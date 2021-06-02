The new UCM6300 Audio Series provides a powerful yet cost-effective unified communications and collaboration solution for audio-focused deployments

Grandstream, connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning unified communication solutions, today announced the release of the new UCM6300 Audio Series. This new unified communication and collaboration solution provides businesses with a robust, scalable platform that includes all features from the state-of-the-art UCM6300 Series, with only video capability removed. This allows the UCM6300 Audio Series to be the ideal communications solution for businesses looking for a powerful-yet cost-effective platform and for those who do not need video.

The UCM6300 Audio Series provides a platform that unifies fundamental business communications and collaboration needs onto one network, including voice, instant messaging (IM), voice meetings, audio web meetings, data, analytics, mobility, facility access, intercoms and more. The UCM6300 Audio Series pairs with the UCM6300 Series Ecosystem, including the Wave app and UCM RemoteConnect cloud service, to provide a hybrid communication platform that offers the control and reduced total cost of ownership of an on-premise IP PBX with the remote-access flexibility of a cloud solution. Other features of the UCM6300 Audio Series include:

Support for up to 1500 users and up to 200 concurrent calls

Zero configuration provisioning of Grandstream SIP endpoints

Built-in Instant Messaging (IM), Audio Conferencing Web Meetings platform that supports access from computers, mobile devices, and SIP endpoints

Free Wave App allows easy voice Instant Messaging (IM) communications using desktops, Web, and Android/ iOS devices

Pairs with the UCM RemoteConnect cloud service, which provides an automated NAT firewall traversal service to facilitate secure remote connections

API available for third-party application integrations, including CRM and PMS platforms

Advanced security protection with secure boot, unique certificate and random default password to protect calls and accounts

Three Gigabit auto-sensing network ports with integrated PoE+ and NAT router, up to 8 FXS analog telephone ports and 8 FXO PSTN ports

Enhanced reliability with support for Hot Standby High-Availability and local redundant deployment

Supports Full-Band Opus voice codec with 48KHz voice sampling rate, jitter resilience against up to 50% packet loss

Compatible with GDMS for cloud setup, management, and monitoring

Based on Asterisk version 16 open-source telephony operating system

Product Resources

Click hereto visit the UCM6300 Audio Series product page, which includes datasheets, technical resources and more.

Pricing and Availability

The UCM6300 Audio series is generally available now for purchase through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels at a suggested retail price of $365 USD (UCM6300A), $479 USD (UCM6302A), $829 USD (UCM6304A) and $1499 USD (UCM6308A).

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small-to-medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability, and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602005410/en/

Contacts:

Grandstream

Phil Bowers

marketing@grandstream.com

www.grandstream.com