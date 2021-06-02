Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
PR Newswire
02.06.2021 | 15:10
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 2

2 June 2021

Newbury Racecourse plc (the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions proposed were duly passed.

The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below:

Ordinary ResolutionsNo. of votes for% of total votes castNo. of votes against% of total votes castTotal votes cast
1. To receive the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 20202,005,40499.38%12,5000.62%2,017,904
2. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company2,017,904100%00%2,017,904
3. To authorise the directors to determine the auditors' remuneration2,017,904100%00%2,017,904
4. To re-appoint Harry Herbert as a Director2,005,40499.38%12,5000.62%2,017,904
5. To re-appoint Jim McGrath as a Director2,005,40499.38%12,5000.62%2,017,904
6. To re-appoint Matthew Thompson as a Director2,005,40499.38%12,5000.62%2,017,904

For further information please contact:

Newbury Racecourse plc Tel: 01635 40015

Julian Thick, Chief Executive

Harriet Collins, Marcomms & Sponsorship Director

Allenby Capital Limited Tel: 0203 328 5656

Nick Naylor/Liz Kirchner (Corporate Finance)

Hudson Sandler Tel: 0207 796 4133

Charlie Jack

Ends

