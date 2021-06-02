NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Result of AGM
London, June 2
2 June 2021
Newbury Racecourse plc (the "Company")
Result of AGM
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions proposed were duly passed.
The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below:
|Ordinary Resolutions
|No. of votes for
|% of total votes cast
|No. of votes against
|% of total votes cast
|Total votes cast
|1. To receive the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020
|2,005,404
|99.38%
|12,500
|0.62%
|2,017,904
|2. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company
|2,017,904
|100%
|0
|0%
|2,017,904
|3. To authorise the directors to determine the auditors' remuneration
|2,017,904
|100%
|0
|0%
|2,017,904
|4. To re-appoint Harry Herbert as a Director
|2,005,404
|99.38%
|12,500
|0.62%
|2,017,904
|5. To re-appoint Jim McGrath as a Director
|2,005,404
|99.38%
|12,500
|0.62%
|2,017,904
|6. To re-appoint Matthew Thompson as a Director
|2,005,404
|99.38%
|12,500
|0.62%
|2,017,904
