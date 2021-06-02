NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Result of AGM

2 June 2021

Newbury Racecourse plc (the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions proposed were duly passed.

The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below:

Ordinary Resolutions No. of votes for % of total votes cast No. of votes against % of total votes cast Total votes cast 1. To receive the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 2,005,404 99.38% 12,500 0.62% 2,017,904 2. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company 2,017,904 100% 0 0% 2,017,904 3. To authorise the directors to determine the auditors' remuneration 2,017,904 100% 0 0% 2,017,904 4. To re-appoint Harry Herbert as a Director 2,005,404 99.38% 12,500 0.62% 2,017,904 5. To re-appoint Jim McGrath as a Director 2,005,404 99.38% 12,500 0.62% 2,017,904 6. To re-appoint Matthew Thompson as a Director 2,005,404 99.38% 12,500 0.62% 2,017,904

For further information please contact:

Newbury Racecourse plc Tel: 01635 40015

Julian Thick, Chief Executive

Harriet Collins, Marcomms & Sponsorship Director

Allenby Capital Limited Tel: 0203 328 5656

Nick Naylor/Liz Kirchner (Corporate Finance)

Hudson Sandler Tel: 0207 796 4133

Charlie Jack

