Nasdaq Tallinn: Suspension of trading with Pro Kapital Grupp shares and bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-02 15:15 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on June 02, 2021 to suspend trading with Pro Kapital Grupp shares (PKG1T, ISIN code: EE3100006040) and bonds (PKGB080024A, ISIN code: EE3300001676) immediately. According to Supervision of the rules and regulations chapters 4.6.1.1, 4.6.1.2. and 4.6.1.5 the Exchange has the right to suspend trading in an issuer's securities to protect the interests of investors other circumstances or conditions that may prevent fair and regular trade and if the issuer violates the provisions of the Rules of the Exchange or legal acts or ignores the established practice in a manner that may substantially prevent a fair formation of the price of the securities. Trading is suspended due to the fact that Issuer has not published audited annual report within 4 months after the reporting period as required according to the Requirements for Issuers in clause 5.3.1. Issuer has not published stock exchange announcement about the relevant precept issued to the Issuer or the failure to comply with it. Nasdaq Tallinn applied observation status for Pro Kapital Grupp shares (PKG1T, ISIN code: EE3100006040) on May 3, 2021 according to the section 3.5.4.4. of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations. Notice on trading resumption will follow. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.