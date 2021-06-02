Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock! Handlungsbedarf: Zweiter großer Durchbruch in Folge…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 579797 ISIN: EE3100006040 Ticker-Symbol: 17E 
Frankfurt
02.06.21
15:36 Uhr
1,090 Euro
-0,010
-0,91 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PRO KAPITAL GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRO KAPITAL GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0201,21016:15
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2021 | 15:17
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: Suspension of trading with Pro Kapital Grupp shares and bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-02 15:15 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on June 02, 2021 to suspend trading with Pro Kapital
Grupp shares (PKG1T, ISIN code: EE3100006040) and bonds (PKGB080024A, ISIN
code: EE3300001676) immediately. 

According to Supervision of the rules and regulations chapters 4.6.1.1,
4.6.1.2. and 4.6.1.5 the Exchange has the right to suspend trading in an
issuer's securities to protect the interests of investors other circumstances
or conditions that may prevent fair and regular trade and if the issuer
violates the provisions of the Rules of the Exchange or legal acts or ignores
the established practice in a manner that may substantially prevent a fair
formation of the price of the securities. 

Trading is suspended due to the fact that Issuer has not published audited
annual report within 4 months after the reporting period as required according
to the Requirements for Issuers in clause 5.3.1. 
Issuer has not published stock exchange announcement about the relevant precept
issued to the Issuer or the failure to comply with it. 



Nasdaq Tallinn applied observation status for Pro Kapital Grupp shares (PKG1T,
ISIN code: EE3100006040) on May 3, 2021 according to the section 3.5.4.4. of
chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations. 



Notice on trading resumption will follow.





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
PRO KAPITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.