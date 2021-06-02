Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
02.06.2021 | 15:17
Nasdaq Vilnius: Listing of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to list the bonds of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB on the Bond
List on June 3, 2021 at the request of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB. 

 Additional info:



Issuer's name       AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name    AKR                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code         XS2346869097                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities issue date   02.06.2021                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date  02.06.2026                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total nominal value of   300 000 000 EUR                   
 the issue                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of securities    3000                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value       denomination of 100 000 EUR and higher integral   
              multiples of 1000 EUR                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rate of interest      2,875%                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name    AKRB0287526A                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates   once per year on June 2nd from 2022 to 2026     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading list        Baltic Bond list                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Prospectus is available on the website of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB at
https://www.akropolis.eu/en/for-investorsen-for-investors-relevant-documents
and of the Bank of Lithuania at
https://www.lb.lt/lt/kitu-valstybiu-pateikti-patvirtinti-prospektaiand in the
enclosed attachement. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000743
