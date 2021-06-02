Nasdaq Vilnius: Listing of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB bonds on the Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to list the bonds of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB on the Bond List on June 3, 2021 at the request of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB. Additional info: Issuer's name AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name AKR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code XS2346869097 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities issue date 02.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 02.06.2026 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value of 300 000 000 EUR the issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 3000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value denomination of 100 000 EUR and higher integral multiples of 1000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rate of interest 2,875% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name AKRB0287526A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates once per year on June 2nd from 2022 to 2026 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading list Baltic Bond list -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Prospectus is available on the website of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB at https://www.akropolis.eu/en/for-investorsen-for-investors-relevant-documents and of the Bank of Lithuania at https://www.lb.lt/lt/kitu-valstybiu-pateikti-patvirtinti-prospektaiand in the enclosed attachement. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000743