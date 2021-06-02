Edmonton, Alberta and Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Clinical site preparations are underway for the open-label, dose-escalation, Phase 1 clinical trial.

PCLX-001 is believed to be the first NMT inhibitor that will be clinically tested.

PCLX-001 is a first-in-class NMT inhibitor in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and solid tumor patients.

About Pacylex



Pacylex is a pharmaceutical company targeting hematologic and solid cancers with a new first-in-class therapeutic, headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Pacylex's technology combines new insights from Dr. Luc Berthiaume of the University of Alberta, connecting myristoylation to cancer, with a family of high quality myristoylation inhibitors Pacylex licensed from the University of Dundee. PCLX-001 is the lead drug in a new class of NMT inhibitors, enabling Pacylex to exploit NMTs as new clinical targets for cancer treatment. Pacylex has received regulatory authorization to begin clinical studies in Canada in the spring of 2021 in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors. Pacylex is also receiving support from an Alberta Innovates AICE grant in 2020, and the research leading to this breakthrough was supported in part by the Alberta Cancer Foundation and the Cure Cancer Foundation.



About Greenfire Bio



Greenfire Bio, LLC is a development and investment company, led by a team of experienced biopharma executives, building a diversified product pipeline by developing early-stage assets through proof of concept and investing in unique medical breakthroughs. Greenfire typically licenses, acquires, partners, or invests in differentiated pre-clinical or early clinical stage programs to bridge the translational medicine gap and accelerate development. Greenfire's first dedicated subsidiary company, Green3Bio Inc., was created for the purpose of developing the salt-inducible kinase (SIK) inhibitor, GRN-300, in ovarian and other cancers.

Contacts:

Michael Weickert Ph.D

650-218-1840

michael.weickert@pacylex.com

