Kahoot! lands on the Amazon Appstore to make learning more awesome!

Customers can now discover and experience Kahoot! on their Amazon Fire tablets.

OSLO, Norway, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot! , the global learning platform company, today announced that the Kahoot! app is now available on the Amazon Appstore. With this announcement, Kahoot! is making its app accessible and discoverable for Amazon Fire tablet customers in Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, United States, and the United Kingdom.

Amazon Fire tablet customers can now create their own kahoots in the app in minutes and share them with other kahooters. They can add images, drawings, YouTube videos or photos from their tablets to make their kahoots more personalized and exciting. Customers can also host and join live games at home from their Amazon Fire tablets and challenge their friends and family virtually or in person with the Kahoot! app.

"We are happy to announce the introduction of the Kahoot! app on the Amazon Appstore. Our goal is to enable more students, teachers and lifelong learners to access the fun and unique learning experiences that Kahoot! can offer," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot! "Amazon Fire tablet customers can now discover more than 50 million ready-to-play public kahoots from all subjects, including engaging and high-quality content from Disney, Marvel, Angry Birds, National Geographic and many more."

Kahoot! study leagues: now available on Fire tablets

Amazon Fire tablet customers can now play and study together with their friends by creating their own study leagues in the Kahoot! app. Study leagues are virtual groups where learners can challenge their friends to kahoots, earn medals and enjoy friendly competition as they compete to top the combined leaderboard. These leagues can now be played on all Amazon Fire tablets with Fire OS 5.0 or higher to give users an engaging and fun way to study together and connect virtually, regardless of their location.

The Kahoot! app is also a great tool for all customers who have Fire Kids and Kids Pro tablets to prepare for back to school. With ready-to-use learning content in all subjects, students can refresh their knowledge and start the new school year ready to learn.

Get Kahoot! in the Amazon Appstore today

Kahoot! has already become a pop culture phenomenon, with 279 million kahoots played by more than 1.6 billion participating players in over 200 countries in the last 12 months. Today, more than 8 million teachers use Kahoot! with their students, and more than half of all teachers and students in the U.S. have hosted or played kahoots in the last year.

By listing the Kahoot! app in the Amazon Appstore, Kahoot! is enabling Amazon Fire tablet customers from all ages to learn something new every day.

The Kahoot! app is now available to download from the Amazon Appstore in Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, United States, and the United Kingdom. Other Kahoot! apps like Kahoot! DragonBox and Kahoot! Poio Read are planned to be included in the Amazon Appstore in the future.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and play learning games that drive compelling engagement. In addition, our family of apps takes math learning to a new level and empowers children to learn to read through play. Learners of all ages can make language learning natural with immersive visuals and play through our Drops apps. Organizations can connect and engage their work teams with Actimo, our employee engagement platform. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, more than 250 million games have been played on the Kahoot! platform with 1.5 billion participating players in 200 countries. The company is headquartered in Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Let's play!

