DEEP Robotics makes a splash with its Jueying series of robot dogs at ICRA 2021

HANGZHOU, China, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEP Robotics turned heads at the 2021 International Conference on Robotics and Automation (IEEE ICRA 2021), when they demonstrated the smart quadruped robots Jueying Pro, Jueying, Jueying Mini and Jueying Mini Lite. At the event, which took place from May 30 to June 5 at Xi'an International Convention and Exhibition Center, the canine robot maker displayed its cutting-edge technologies to leaders in the robotics, AI, and automation sectors.

At this year's ICRA, DEEP Robotics showcased some of the industry's most advanced products and technologies. Through fun and amusing interactions that drew the interest of passers-by, the company's latest lineup of robotic dogs exhibited their abilities at advanced movement control and intelligent environmental perception, reflecting the deep integration of intelligent technology and movement control. Several of the products triggered heated discussions among peers and audiences.

Jueying: a robot dog created for B2B industry applications, organically integrates superior sports ability, complex terrain adaptability and other module functions through inclusion of a series of modules, which designed for specific scenario applications.

Jueying Mini and Jueying Mini Lite: general-use and agile robotic dogs with speech interaction, autonomous positioning, map construction, autonomous navigation and real-time obstacle avoidance capabilities in addition to the ability to follow a designated person on command.

DEEP Robotics, founded in 2017, owns multiple patents in the core parts and system development of smart quadruped robots, advanced motion control algorithms, smart environmental perception, and related areas. The name Jueying was selected to epitomize the famous horse in China's ancient Three Kingdoms period. The young technology firm's choice of such a historically important name is meant to show how the robots reflect Chinese elements and cultural heritage.

About DEEP Robotics

DEEP Robotics is a technology company focused on smart quadruped robots, committed to achieving an efficient and smart future through the ultimate combination of motion control and AI. DEEP Robotics started in 2017 and provides a full range of solutions for industry applications, including education and scientific research as well as security inspection and exhibition demonstration.

Official Website: https://www.deeprobotics.cn/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523936/Smart_quadruped_robot_Jueying_appearance_ICRA_2021.jpg