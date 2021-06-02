Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock! Handlungsbedarf: Zweiter großer Durchbruch in Folge…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M64S ISIN: US67011U2087 Ticker-Symbol: 46NA 
Stuttgart
02.06.21
08:08 Uhr
6,350 Euro
+0,050
+0,79 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4008,00016:15
Dow Jones News
02.06.2021 | 15:28
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consolidated Financial and Operating Results of NCSP Group for 3 months of 2021

DJ Consolidated Financial and Operating Results of NCSP Group for 3 months of 2021 

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) 
Consolidated Financial and Operating Results of NCSP Group for 3 months of 2021 
02-Jun-2021 / 15:55 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
June 2, 2021 
Consolidated Financial and Operating Results of NCSP Group for 3 months of 2021 
NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP; MOEX: NMTP) publishes Consolidated Financial Results for 3 months of 2021, prepared in 
accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). 
Key Consolidated Financial Indicators of NCSP Group for 3 months of 2021 
 
Indicator           UOM     3M 2021  3M 2020  Change Change, % 
Cargo turnover, incl.     million tons 27.5    34.1    -6.6  -19.3% 
  Liquid cargo        million tons 21.8    28.3    -6.5  -23.0% 
  Dry cargo          million tons 5.7    5.8    -0.1  -1.4% 
Revenue            USD thousand 173,607  200,070  -26,463 -13.2% 
EBITDA             USD thousand 120,592  146,404  -25,812 -17.6% 
EBITDA margin         %      69.5%   73.2%   -3.7%  -5.1% 
Profit / (loss) for the period USD thousand 65,658   -43,883  109,541 249.6% 
                      03.31.2021 12.31.2020 Change Change, % 
Debt (incl. leasing)      USD thousand 599,425  602,071  -2,646 -0.4% 
Cash and cash equivalents   USD thousand 207,292  190,598  16,694 8.8% 
Net debt            USD thousand 392,133  411,473  -19,340 -4.7%

Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for Q1 2021 amounted to 27.5 million tons, which is 6.6 million tons less than in Q1 2020. The main impact on cargo turnover, as well as revenue and EBITDA, was a decrease in the transshipment of liquid cargo, including crude oil, by 5.5 million tons due to macroeconomic restrictions developed since April-May 2020 due to the pandemic and the OPEC+ agreement.

The net profit for Q1 2020 was greatly influenced by the revaluation of debt foreign currency obligations. Its impact on net profit in Q1 2021 was less significant.

NCSP Group's consolidated financial statements as per IFRS for Q1 2021 are published at:

http://www.nmtp.info/holding/investors/reporting/msfo/

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC Transneft is PJSC NCSP's controlling shareholder (62%).

PJSC NCSP shares are listed on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker NMTP), and also on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (ticker NCSP). NCSP Group unites the companies PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC Fleet NCSP, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC and SFP LLC. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US67011U2087 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     NCSP 
LEI Code:   LEIA0010014976 
Sequence No.: 108959 
EQS News ID:  1203740 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203740&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 08:55 ET (12:55 GMT)

NCSP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.