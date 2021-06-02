Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
Hot Stock! Handlungsbedarf: Zweiter großer Durchbruch in Folge…
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
Tradegate
02.06.21
14:24 Uhr
12,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
02.06.2021 | 15:43
Magnit announces the commencing date of the exchange-traded bonds placement

DJ Magnit announces the commencing date of the exchange-traded bonds placement 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit announces the commencing date of the exchange-traded bonds placement 
02-Jun-2021 / 16:10 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PJSC Magnit Announces the Commencing Date of the Exchange-Traded Bonds Placement 
 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (June 2, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, announces the completion of the Exchange-traded bonds placement. 
 
Parameters of the bonds placement: 
 
         Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified    Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified 
         exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the     exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the 
Type of      BO-002P-04 series with centralized accounting of  BO-001P-05 series with centralized accounting of 
securities:    rights, placed under the Program of the       rights, placed under the Program of the 
         exchange-traded bonds of 002P series with the    exchange-traded bonds with the identification 
         identification number of 4-60525-P-002P-02E as of  number of 4-60525-P-001P-02E as of 23.10.2015 
         27.07.2016 
Registration 
number assigned 
to the issue and 4B02-04-60525-P-002P as of 27.05.2021        4B02-05-60525-P-001P as of 27.05.2021 
the date of 
assignment: 
International 
securities    RU000A1036H9                    RU000A1036M9 
identification 
number (ISIN) 
Authority which 
has assigned the Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange     Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange 
registration   MICEX-RTS                      MICEX-RTS 
number to the 
securities issue: 
         1 092 (one thousand ninety second) day from the   1 092 (one thousand ninety second) day from the 
Maturity date:  commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds    commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds 
         placement                      placement 
Amount of placed 10,000,000 bonds                  10,000,000 bonds 
securities: 
Nominal value:        1,000 rubles each              1,000 rubles each 
Placement method:      open subscription              open subscription 
Date of the actual      June 2, 2021                 June 2, 2021 
initiation of the placement: 
Date of the actual      June 2, 2021                 June 2, 2021 
completion of the placement: 
Share of the placed 
securities out of the total 100%                     100% 
number of securities subject 
to placement: 
               10,000,000 Exchange-traded bonds were placed 10,000,000 Exchange-traded bonds were placed 
Actual placement price:   at the price of 1,000 rubles per each bond  at the price of 1,000 rubles per each bond 
               (100% of the nominal value of one      (100% of the nominal value of one 
               Exchange-traded bond)            Exchange-traded bond) 
               The payment of 10,000,000 Exchange-traded  The payment of 10,000,000 Exchange-traded 
Payment method:       bonds was made with monetary funds in    bonds was made with monetary funds in 
               Russian rubles by means of non-cash     Russian rubles by means of non-cash 
               settlement                  settlement 
 
 
 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  108963 
EQS News ID:  1203763 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203763&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
