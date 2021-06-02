Bulletin from EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The resolutions passed at EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") on 2 June 2021, included the following:

Approval of the income statements and the balance sheets

The Meeting approved the income statements and the balance sheets for EQT AB and the group, respectively, for the fiscal year 2020.

Dividend

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 2.40 per share to be paid in two installments. At the first installment SEK 1.20 per share is paid with the record date 4 June 2021. At the second installment SEK 1.20 per share is paid with the record date 1 December 2021. The dividend is expected to be distributed through Euroclear on 9 June 2021 and on 6 December 2021, respectively.

Board of directors

The Meeting discharged the members of the board of directors and the CEO from liability for the fiscal year 2020, in accordance with the auditor's endorsement.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, Conni Jonsson, Edith Cooper, Johan Forssell, Nicola Kimm, Diony Lebot, Gordon Orr were re-elected as members of the board of directors, Margo Cook and Marcus Wallenberg were elected as new members of the board of directors and Conni Jonsson was re-elected as chairperson of the board of directors.

Compensation to the board of directors

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, on compensation to the board of directors of in total EUR 1,330,000, to be allocated as follows: EUR 1,150,000, whereof EUR 275,000(EUR 275,000) to the chairperson and EUR 125,000(EUR 125,000) to each of the other members of the board of directors who are not employed by the company, and EUR 180,000 as compensation for work in the committees of the board of directors, to be allocated as follows: EUR 40,000(EUR 40,000) to the chairperson of the audit committee and EUR 20,000(EUR 20,000) to each of the other members, and EUR 40,000(EUR 40,000) to the chairperson of the remuneration committee and EUR 20,000(EUR 20,000) to each of the other members.

Auditor

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, the Meeting re-elected KPMG AB as auditor of EQT AB. The authorized public accountant Håkan Reising will continue to be the auditor in charge for the audit.

Remuneration report

The Meeting approved the remuneration report presented by the board of directors.

Guidelines for remuneration to executive management

The Meeting approved the board of directors' proposal on guidelines for executive remuneration. No material changes have been made compared to the guidelines previously approved.

Authorization to issue sharesThe Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors to, during the period until the annual general meeting 2022, on one or more occasions, resolve upon issuances of new shares to be paid by way of set-off and/or in kind. Shares may be issued without preferential rights for the shareholders of EQT AB. The number of shares issued may not correspond to a dilution of more than 10 per cent of the total number of shares outstanding at the Meeting's resolution on the authorization, after full exercise of the authorization. The purpose of the authorization is to provide flexibility for acquisitions of companies, businesses or parts thereof. Any issue of new shares resolved upon pursuant to this authorization shall be made at market terms and conditions.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

Nina Nornholm, Head of Communications, +46 70 855 03 56

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of almost three decades of delivering consistent and attractive returns across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. Uniquely, EQT is the only large private markets firm in the world with investment strategies covering all phases of a business' development, from start-up to maturity. Including Exeter, EQT today has more than EUR 67 billion in assets under management across 26 active funds within two business segments - Private Capital and Real Assets.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in 24 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and has more than 975 employees.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/bulletin-from-eqt-ab-s-annual-shareholders--meeting-2021,c3358480

The following files are available for download: